South Korea traps North Koreans who have crossed the border – world

The South Korean army announced on Wednesday that it had captured a North Korean who has entered the militarized border between the peninsula.

The man crossed the demilitarized zone (DMZ) that separates the two Koreas on Tuesday evening and near Goseong County (eastern border strip, about 150 kilometers northeast of Seoul). said South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.

South Korean troops captured the person after an intensive use of patrols in response to an alarm raised before a possible intrusion by North Korean commands.