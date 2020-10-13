SP: Five candidates do not mention blacks in the government plan and

Of the 14 candidates running for the São Paulo City Hall elections, five do not mention the word “racism”, “black” or “black” in their government plans. They are: Andrea Matarazzo (PSD), Arthur do Val (Patriota), Celso Russomanno (Republican), Filipe Sabará (New) and Levy Fidelix (PRTB).

At the other end is Jilmar Tatto (PT). Together, the words racism (21), black (13) and black (25) appear 59 times on the 152 pages of his government plan. In the proposals for education, the PT includes positive policies for the black and brown population.

“To take effective and immediate action by strengthening study centers and ethnic-racial relations (NERER) to make the school an anti-racist space to combat structural racism in schools and all forms of discrimination and prejudice,” Tatto stressed.

Then comes Guilherme Boulos (PSOL). The candidate mentions the words racism (8), black (15) and black (27) 50 times. In his government program, the pessolist highlights a topic in order to put forward proposals to combat racism in the capital São Paulo.

“Establishing the Municipal Fund for Action to Combat Racism with a fixed percentage of the municipal budget, priorities set by the Municipal Council for Promoting Racial Equality (already in place) and managed by the Racial Equality Secretariat to be restored,” says Boulos in his program .

Marina Helou (speech) quotes the words racism (7), black (4) and black (17) 28 times. The title of one of the chapters in the candidate’s government program is “Emancipate People”. In it the campaign proposes:

“Implementing the City Plan for Positive Action and Combating Racism, updated by building black movements and black and indigenous populations through participatory mechanisms of listening, dialogue and building.”

In the government program of the black Antônio Carlos Silva (PCO) the expressions racism (0), black (12) and black (1) appear 13 times.

However, Carlos does not make any proposals to combat racism in the capital. The use of expressions is in connection with the analysis of the black population in São Paulo or the invitation to the population to demonstrate. “It is necessary to take to the streets to stop the genocide in which blacks are the main target. This requires mass testing of the whole population, nationalization of the health system, large-scale recruitment of health professionals and the opening of thousands of beds in public hospitals, etc., ”stresses the PCO program.

Orlando Silva (PCdoB), one of the three blacks running for the elections in São Paulo, cites the words racism (8), black (4) and black (1) 13 times. The communist has a chapter in his government plan that deals with the subject: “São Paulo, an anti-racist city”. In it the candidate proposes structural measures of the public administration.

“The anti-racist issue will be represented in the composition of the secretariat, in the distribution of management positions, in the formulation of public policy and in all relevant decisions. It will be the task of this team, in cooperation with civil society and the local legislature, to propose a local plan to promote racial equality, which is a central part of the future management of the city, ”says the PC do B. program.

In a government plan of only six pages, Vera Lúcia (PSTU) quotes the words racism (2), black (3) and black (3) eight times. Schwarz, the candidate presented her campaign document with a few suggestions and more analysis or criticism of the current administration.

In one of the excerpts from the government plan, Lúcia asks: “For a policy to combat racism, machismo, LGBT phobia and xenophobia in schools! Strengthening school boards and democratic management to achieve more dialogue, participation and control by the school community. “

On the 84 pages of his government plan, Joice Hasselmann (PSL) does not talk about racism and quotes the word black once and black on another occasion. “There are specialized teams that meet the health needs of the indigenous population, the LGBT community, the black population, etc.,” explains the candidate, referring to the detailed application of the health budget in São Paulo. There are no proposals to combat racism in the community.

Bruno Covas (PSDB) only mentions the word racism and only once in his 46-page government plan. In the “SP for all” chapter, the current mayor usually presents measures taken by his government.

“With measures of social inclusion, the defense of human rights, of minorities, people with disabilities and reduced mobility, the reception of immigrants, respect for diversity and gender equality, the fight against racism and all forms of prejudice and discrimination, women’s rights and agendas, with resolute action to combat domestic violence, special care for our elderly, and public policies for the homeless. All life is important in São Paulo, ”concludes Bruno Covas with an expression that is rejected by the black movement.

Márcio França (PSB) also ignores racism in São Paulo and does not make any proposals to combat it. The only word the candidate mentions is black just once in a generic text asking for more dialogue in the community.

“For São Paulo it is necessary to maintain a constant dialogue with workers, middle classes, entrepreneurs, farm workers, religious, young people, the elderly, civil servants, blacks, people with disabilities and other sectors of the society of São Paulo”, suggests the France- Program.

Edition: Rogério Jordão