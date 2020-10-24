SP: PT hands over the candidate from Novo and grows bigger

On Wednesday (23) Vivi Mendes (PT), 31, became the candidate who raised the most money for virtual kitties in São Paulo. The PT surpassed businessman Marcelo Castro (ex-Novo party). Both are running for a seat on the São Paulo city council.

Reaching R $ 67,268, Mendes celebrated: “This happened because our campaign has social support, it is the result of a political process that does not come from yesterday, it is not a candidacy of leaders that only emerges through the electoral process. Being the biggest fundraiser is something that brings out the feel of our campaign. “

Marcelo Castro used to be the largest fundraiser in the community, which now accumulates R $ 62,711. The candidate was eliminated from the Novo party after defending that human trafficking should not be considered a crime when commenting on the freedom of André do Rap, who was appointed chairman of the First Capital Command (PCC). Despite the disaffiliation, Castro’s candidacy in the system of the Supreme Electoral Court (TSE) appears suitable.

For Vivi, there is a difference between the collection of her campaign and that of Castro. “At a time when we are facing a dishonest debate about the funding of candidacies and parties like Novo are opposed to the end of the electoral fund and try to criminalize politics, it is important to increase the strength of the militancy and action of the Demonstrate population. Despite this system, Novo continues to receive money from big business people, big donations from a few people, ”added the candidate.

The PT campaign mobilized more people. Vivi had 303 donors, an average of R $ 222 per person. 115 people contributed to Castro’s campaign, an average of R $ 545 per donor.

Most of the R $ 67,000 collected will be used for the production of printed matter. “This helps get the campaign on the road. It is cheapest to do the social network, there we can do everything voluntarily. Now paper costs a lot of money. We will be able to further expand the campaign on the road, it helped a lot. We will have more brochures with our ideas and our flag in the areas, ”explains Vivi.

