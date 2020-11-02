S&P retains Galp Gás Natural Distribuição’s BBB- – Executive Digest rating

S&P Global Ratings maintained Galp Gás Natural Distribuição’s (GGND) BBB rating with a stable outlook, the company said in a statement to the Securities Market Commission (CMVM).

In the same note, the company stated that the “rating” and “outlook” (perspective) were repeated because the October 26 agreement between Galp Energia, SGPS, SA and Allianz Capital Partners pursued a financial policy in support of an investment Grade ratings, the expectation of the limited impact on GGND performance due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the continued support of the stable regulatory environment. “

Galp agreed to sell a 75.01% stake in GGND to Allianz Capital Partners, the company said in a statement to CMVM on October 26.

“Galp has agreed with Allianz Capital Partners on behalf of the insurance companies of Allianz and the Allianz European Infrastructure Fund to sell 75.01% of its shares in Galp Gás Natural Distribuição, SA (GGND), currently 77. 5%, ”says the note.

The agreed price for the 75.01% stake to be sold is 368 million euros, said the oil company run by Carlos Gomes da Silva, noting that the implied value of 100% of the GGND is 1.2 billion euros.

GGND owns nine regional gas distribution companies in Portugal.