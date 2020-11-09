Space Frame Market Study by Opportunities, Demand and Revenue Forecasts to 2026

Space frames can by contracted and extended easily as per infrastructural requirement, a feature that is raising its popularity and demand globally. Given to rising demand, several space frame manufacturers are developing new products and solutions that are specific to certain industries. For example, in 2014, GE renewable energy announced the launch of its new space frame tower for multi-megawatt wind turbines. The space frame market may exceed USD 600 million by 2026.

Robust innovations in building designs and elevating demand for lightweight robust materials in the construction sector is anticipated to fuel space frame market growth by 2026. Space frames are extensively used in airports, aesthetic building structures and music concerts infrastructures. They are also used in exhibition pavilions, warehouses, assembly halls, sports arenas, workshops, live concerts, transportation terminals and airplane hangars. In addition, canopies, exterior walls, long span roof tops and floors are some other areas where space frames find application.

Based on materials, the space frame market is bifurcated into aluminum, steel and metal alloys. Out of these, the metal alloy space frame segment held a market share of more than 12% in 2019. Space frames made using metal alloys are witnessing growing demand owing to the structural advantage such as robustness, durability and rigidity.

Meanwhile, aluminum space frame are gaining prominence in the automotive sector. Automakers are incorporating aluminum space frames in their vehicles to improve fuel economy and overall performance. For instance, in 2016, Rolls-Royce revealed plans to develop and test a new aluminum space-frame for all Rolls-Royce vehicles that are about to go on sale from 2018.

In terms of structure, the space frame market is divided into single, double and triple layer grids. Of these, the single layer grid section registered over USD 70 million in 2019. Single layer grids are used extensively in commercial and residential constructions.

Based on tubes, the space frame market is bifurcated into rectangular and circular hollow sections. Out of these, circular hollow section (CHS) based space frames are used in the making of industrial domes and spheres owing to its outstanding design and performance attributes.

With respect to applications, the space frame market is segmented into skylights, roofs, dome roofs, canopies & entryways, vertical glazed applications, atriums and other uses such as side bridges and skywalks.

On a global scale, major companies operating in the space frame market are CST Industries, USKON, MERO-TSK International, HHSS Group, Lindner Group, Hindustan Alcox, Core Metallic, DSI Spaceframes, Pillow Space Frame, Gossamer Space Frames, Prisma Metal Industry, Triocon, Octamec and Delta Structures, among others. These firms are undertaking various business strategies such as development and launch of new technologies and products, partnerships and geographical expansions to boost their market share.

