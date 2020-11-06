Spain Announces Flying Taxi Service – Executive Digest

The Spanish air traffic control authority Enaire announced plans to fly taxi rides in Barcelona and Santiago de Compostela from 2022.

“We have to bring urban mobility into the third dimension: the airspace”. And we have to make it as efficient and sustainable as possible, ”said the agency’s director general, Ángel Luis Arias, in a virtual conference this week.

Enaire is working on European projects that, according to Arias, use taxis and other aircraft to move people around urban and semi-urban areas, and drones to deliver goods.

“Enaire, as a public company in the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, is ready to perform its tasks to attract and support private sector companies or public organizations interested in bringing Spain to the fore in developing and operating this new sector “, he added.

The company is involved in two European Union (U) E funded projects that are part of Horizon 2020, the largest EU research and innovation program to date. One of the projects is led by the European Aviation Safety Organization and the other by the multinational technology company Everis.

“It is planned that both projects will start air taxi service in Europe in 2022,” Enaire said in a statement. “Enaire will manage the flight of the first air taxis in Spain, which will take place in Barcelona and Santiago de Compostela this year,” he said.

Passenger planes have been successfully piloted in recent years by companies such as China’s Ehang and Germany’s Volocopter.

In July 2019, the Spanish technology company Tecnalia presented its prototype for an air taxi without a pilot and with a single passenger. The taxi, which is designed to transport a person or cargo up to 150 kg, has a height between 100 m and 300 m and can cover distances of up to 15 km in 15 minutes.