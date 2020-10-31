Spain sets new record for Covid-19 infections – World

The new cases of Covid-19 continue to break records in Spain despite all the measures taken by the authorities of the different autonomous regions to limit the movement of people. In the past 24 hours, the neighboring country recorded a total of 25,595 new infections, a new daily record since the beginning of the pandemic. In the same 24 hour period, 239 deaths were announced.

Health Minister Salvador Illa asked for time to allow measures imposed last week, such as the curfew, to deliver the expected results, which “stabilize, stop and reduce” the number of infections. “The communities have taken very strong measures that are sure to bear fruit,” said Illa, who was confident that “there will be no need to house arrest” as it did during the first wave.

details

WHO warns against vaccines

The World Health Organization warned of the possibility that vaccines against Covid-19 will not be “100% effective” and estimates they won’t arrive until mid-2021.

Government sponsors 2nd wave

The UK government’s summer discount program to encourage consumption in restaurants has helped fuel the country’s second wave, according to a study. Transfer patients

The European Commission has asked member states to move patients with Covid-19 to other countries as soon as possible, as there is a “real risk” of hospital overcrowding.

The Belgian government announced on Friday the closure of schools and all non-essential trade for two weeks. Teleworking is compulsory and only one person can be invited home at a time. Tens of thousands are fleeing Paris

The introduction of a new national detention center in France caused tens of thousands of Parisians to drive from the French capital to the provinces or to second homes on Thursday evening, creating traffic lines longer than 700 kilometers. The peak of traffic coincided with the curfew.