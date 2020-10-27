Sparkling Water Market Report Explored In Latest Research 2020–2027 | PepsiCo, Nestlé, A.G. Barr, The Coca-Cola Company., CG Roxane, LLC

The quality and transparency maintained in the large scale Sparkling Water Market business report makes gain the trust and reliance of member companies and customers. This market research report best suits the requirements of the client. For an effectual business growth, companies must adopt market report service which has become quite vital in this rapidly changing marketplace. The report also provides list of the chief competitors and provides the strategic insights and analysis of the key factors influencing the industry. This business research report categorizes the market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

The Major players profiled in this report include: PepsiCo, Nestlé, A.G. Barr, The Coca-Cola Company., CG Roxane, LLC, Tempo Beverage Ltd, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Dr Pepper/Seven Up, Inc, Ferrarelle, SANPELLEGRINO, Reignwood Investments UK Ltd, LaCroix Beverages, Inc. GEROLSTEINER BRUNNEN GMBH & CO. KG , Mountain Valley Spring Water among other domestic and global players.

Sparkling water market is expected to grow at a rate of 7.30% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Increasing awareness regarding healthy lifestyle and changing consumer preferences are the major factors driving the growth of sparkling water market in the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Sparkling water is an alternative for the carbonated drinks which is much healthier when consumed in a decent quantity. Sparkling water is dissolved in solids such as potassium, sodium & magnesium. Its health benefits and great taste is the vital reason for the popularity of sparkling water.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Product (Purified Water, Mineral Water, Spring Water, Sparkling Water),

Category (Plain, Flavoured),

Packaging Type (Bottles, Cans, Others),

Distribution Channel (Store Based, Non Store Based)

Increasing cases of obesity especially among children is the major reason for inclination of sparkling water market, increased health conscious population & changing lifestyles of people are the major factors driving the growth of sparkling water market. Recent development of sparkling water market is due to the introduction of new flavours in the market which is likely to create new opportunities for sparkling water market in the forecast period of 2020- 2027.

The restraints for sparkling water market will be the low pricing of the other carbonated drinks as sparkling water will not be very cost effective when compared to the other drinks available in the market which will further challenge the growth of sparkling water market in the forecast period.

Note – The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Sparkling Water Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast, factoring the impact of COVID -19 Situation.

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Part 1:

Market Overview, Development, and Segment by Type, Application & Region

Part 2:

Global Market by company, Type, Application & Geography

Part 3-4:

Asia-Pacific Market by Type, Application & Geography

Part 5-6:

Europe Market by Type, Application & Geography

Part 7-8:

North America Market by Type, Application & Geography

Part 9-10:

South America Market by Type, Application & Geography

Part 11-12:

Middle East & Africa Market by Type, Application & Geography

Part 13:

Company information, Sales, Cost, Margin etc.

Part 14:

Conclusion

