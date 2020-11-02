Specialty Alloys Market Trends- Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Product, Top Key Players and Forecast 2025

Selbyville, Delaware Market Study Report LLC recently added a new title on 2020-2025 Global Specialty Alloys Market Report from its database. The report provides study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product, market size, share, Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2025.

For those uninitiated, specialty alloys are essential materials used in the manufacturing of parts for sensitive apparatus & devices, power transformers, types of sensors, and unique experimental & miniature equipment. Meanwhile, the increasing use of these alloys in power generation for industrial gas turbine components production is projected to boost the demand.

Considering the current scenario, the widespread outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the specialty alloys market due to misalignment of demand and supply. Meanwhile, metal companies are supporting cash liquidity and looking to borrow short-term loans to cover the operating costs.

The rising demand for lightweight materials in aerospace industry, in consort with high demand for new generation aircrafts is likely to drive the growth of the specialty alloys market over the anticipated timeline.

The specialty alloys market is bifurcated based on type, end-user scope, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into heat resistant & electric alloys, high performance, and corrosion resistance. The high-performance segment has gained popularity and is projected to lead the market in terms of share over the anticipated timeline. To maintain integrity of the end-product in extreme conditions, these high-performance alloys owing to their corrosion and heat resistant properties.

In terms of end-user scope, the market is divided into automotive, electric components & electronics, chemical processing, oil & gas, aerospace, and others. The aerospace segment led the market in 2019 and is projected to depict a similar trend over the analysis period. In aerospace industry, alloys are widely used for high temperature applications making it a major market for specialty alloys.

Considering the geographical hierarchy, North America led the specialty alloys market in the recent past pertaining to the wide base of aerospace & defense industry in US, along with the presence of major manufacturers of industrial gas turbines, aerospace jet engines, and aircraft engines in the region. The government of United States in investing heavily on expanding the country’s defense sector which is likely to boost the demand for specialty alloys in the approaching years.

The leading organizations in global specialty alloys market are Materion Corp, MetalTek International, AMETEK Specialty Metal Products, AMG Aluminum UK Ltd., ThyssenKrupp, Carpenter Technology Corp., Aperam, ATI – Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, Precision Castparts, and VDM Metals Group among others.

Question and Answer: Global Specialty Alloys MarketQ1) What are the factors driving the growth of specialty alloys market?

Answer: The increasing demand for new generation aircrafts and light materials in the aerospace industry are the key factors driving the growth of specialty alloys market.

Q2) Why are specialty alloys gaining popularity?

Answer: Specialty alloys are vital part of power transformers, several types of sensors, unique experimental & miniature equipment, and sensitive apparatus & devices.

Q3) Which are the major players in global specialty alloys market?

Answer: Materion Corp, MetalTek International, AMETEK Specialty Metal Products, AMG Aluminum UK Ltd., ThyssenKrupp, Carpenter Technology Corp., Aperam, ATI – Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, Precision Castparts, and VDM Metals Group are some of the major players.

