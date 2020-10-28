Specialty Cellulose Market – Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures with Forecasts Growth By 2025

Selbyville, Delaware Market Study Report adds 2020-2025 Global Specialty Cellulose report that offers an exhaustive coverage of the industry with brief analysis, data charts, figures, statistics that help take business decisions, company profiles and more.

Owing to premium price demand and high revenue generation compared to wood pulp commodities, global specialty cellulose market is expected to grow substantially in the ensuing years. Specialty cellulose require immense technical expertise, which is possessed by handful of companies. The outbreak of COVID-19 has badly affected the market growth by disrupting logistics and supply chain, decelerating market recovery, and ever-increasing inventories of finished goods in the companies.

Based on the product fragment, acetate segment is expected to hold a substantial fraction of the market in terms of market share owing to escalating demand for biodegradable, eco-friendly, cost-efficient, and versatile cellulose acetate. Additionally, burgeoning demand from textile and apparel industry is likely to enhance the market size.

Based on application terrain, textiles segment held the biggest share of the the market in 2019 and is expected to continue this trend during the analysis timeframe. The dominance of textiles segment is backed by shortage of cotton supply along with increasing use in clothing, home furnishings, and non-woven products.

Speaking of the regional landscape, Asia-Pacific specialty cellulose market is likely to account for majority of the market share owing to the fastest-growing textile industry complemented with increasing residential and commercial construction projects.

The well-established companies operating in global specialty cellulose market are Rayonier Advanced Materials, Borregaard, Fortress Specialty Cellulose Inc., Eastman Chemical Company, Bracell, Cosmo Specialty Fibers, Inc., Celanese, Daicel, Georgia-Pacific LLC, and Sigachi Industries Private Limited among others.

Q1: What are the key drivers that influence the growth of global specialty cellulose market?

ANSWER: The specialty cellulose usually comprise of a price premium and earn better margins as compared to other commodity wood pulp products, thereby commanding substantial revenues.

Q2: Why is Asia-Pacific specialty cellulose market witnessing constant expansion?

ANSWER: Asia-Pacific specialty cellulose market is witnessing constant expansion due to the presence of fastest-growing textile industry and increasing residential and commercial construction projects.

Q3: Which companies formulate the competitive terrain of global specialty cellulose market?

ANSWER: Rayonier Advanced Materials, Borregaard, Fortress Specialty Cellulose Inc., Eastman Chemical Company, and Bracell formulate the competitive terrain of global specialty cellulose market.

