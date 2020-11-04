Specialty finance declines through September in line with economic developments – Executive Digest

Specialized financing declined in the first nine months of this year in line with business behavior, the Portuguese Association for Leasing, Factoring and Rental (ALF) said.

In a statement, the company said that factoring (the transfer of short-term trade credits by a company to a financial institution) “saw its borrowing decreased by 8.4%” in the first nine months of the year. Compared to the same period in 2019, ALF members issued invoices totaling 22.7 billion euros. “

In leasing, the investment volume reached “more than 1.6 billion euros, 26.5% less than between January and September 2019 – the year in which investments reached 2.3 billion euros,” said the ALF.

The association later stated that “by the end of September 2020, almost 1.2 billion euros had been invested in the context of the finance lease, which corresponds to a decrease of 29.5%”, compared to the previous year “745 million euros were invested in the acquisition of 21,663 light vehicles (572 million euros) and 2,153 heavy vehicles (173 million euros). “

The real estate finance leasing “was again responsible for total investments of 497 million euros in real estate, which corresponds to a decrease of 18.5%”, emphasized the ALF.

In the “Rental” segment, the results show a decrease in the number of vehicles acquired in the first nine months of the year by 23.2% to a total of 19,699 new light vehicles, of which 15,949 passengers and 3,750 commercial vehicles “and” production value, there was a total investment of 400 million euros, which is a decrease of 22.6% compared to the same period, “said the ALF.

The association also announced that “at the end of the third quarter, the fleet managed by the rental companies comprised 119,122 vehicles (93,524 passengers and 25,598 commercial vehicles), a slight decrease of 0.2% and a value of 1.9 billion euros, which corresponds to a growth of 2.2% compared to the previous year. “

In the same statement, ALF President Alexandre Santos said that this is a “fragile moment for recovery and that any forecast at this stage will be very uncertain, even though it is already [se tenha] The course of relative standardization has begun. “