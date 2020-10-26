Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market Key Players, Product and Production Information analysis and forecast to 2027

Selbyville, Delaware, Market Study Report LLC has added a new report on Specialty Oilfield Chemicals market that provides a comprehensive review of this industry with respect to the driving forces influencing the market size. Comprising the current and future trends defining the dynamics of this industry vertical, this report also incorporates the regional landscape of Specialty Oilfield Chemicals market in tandem with its competitive terrain.

Global Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market is valued approximately at USD 11.50 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.1% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Specialty oilfield chemicals include ample specialty chemicals used for a wide range of purposes such as institutional cleaning chemicals and industrial, construction chemicals and pesticides, specialty superior polymers and more. These chemicals are used during processes in oil recovery from oilfield namely, drilling, production, stimulation, cementing and Enhanced oil recovery (EOR). Moreover, these chemicals are also used to prevent wax formation in oil, oil-water emulsion and scaling and corrosion of pipe walls. Also, in the after processes specialty chemicals are used as flocculants and coagulants in process water, waste oil and oil sludge treatment. Thus, the consumption of these specialty oilfield chemicals is directly proportional to crude oil production and new oil drilling.

Hence the increasing crude oil production owing to the rising need for oil and related derivatives across the globe. As in 2017 the growth registered for world crude oil production was 0.4 million barrels/day while the crude oil production in the Middle east rose by 1.7 Mb/day. Further, the increasing oil explorations and search for new oil fields has led the adoption of Specialty Oilfield Chemicals across the forecast period. However, with the rising Geopolitical Issues over the main oil producing countries in the middle east hinders the Specialty Oilfield Chemicals market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Specialty Oilfield Chemicals market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of various key producers of specialty oilfield chemicals in the region and increasing exploration activities for shale gas & oil reserves. Whereas, North America is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as Factors such as increasing consumption of well stimulation chemicals, and recent boom in shale gas innovation coupled with increasing demand for energy would create lucrative growth prospects for the Specialty Oilfield Chemicals market across North America region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Badische Anilin und Soda Fabrik (BASF) SE (Germany)

Ecolab Inc. (US)

Clariant AG (US)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. US)

Solvay SA (Belgium)

Schlumberger (US)

AkzoNobel NV (Netherlands)

Halliburton (US)

Baker Hughes (US)

Albemarle Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Demulsifiers

Inhibitors & Scavengers

Rheology Modifiers

Friction Reducers

Specialty Surfactants

Specialty Biocides

Pour-point Depressants

Others

By Application:

Production

Well Stimulation

Drilling Fluids

Workover & Completion

Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR)

Cementing

