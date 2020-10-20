Sphygmomanometer Market Trends 2020: Industry Demand, Growth Opportunities & Forecast To 2026

The sphygmomanometer market is estimated to attain sizable revenue growth on account of surging cases of hypertension and prevalence of hectic urban lifestyle. Growing burden of chronic disorders like cardiovascular diseases could drive the demand for effective diagnostic tools like a sphygmomanometer.

Estimates state that global sphygmomanometer market size will reach over USD 2.9 billion with regards to annual remunerations by 2026. Sphygmomanometer products can be bifurcated into mercury, aneroid, and digital sphygmomanometers. On comparison, aneroid sphygmomanometers are affordable as well as easy to use and are highly preferred among medical students.

Portable, desk mounted, floor standing, and wall-mounted are some of the configurations associated with sphygmomanometer devices. The portable segment recorded the highest market share in 2019 and will exhibit substantial consumption across healthcare professionals owing to their small, lightweight, and user-friendly benefits.

The product is widely deployed across hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, and other applications. Sphygmomanometer industry share from fueling requirements across hospitals gathered the largest revenues in 2019. The growth can be attributed towards the burgeoning number of patients inspecting high blood pressure, chest pain, heart attacks, respiratory problems through hospital visits.

Globally, Germany led the Europe sphygmomanometers industry share in 2019, accumulating more than 16% yearly revenues and is likely to expand over 2026 due to an extending geriatric population. There is also a rise in installation investments for effective and accurate blood pressure monitors in this geography. Standardization initiatives by the European Union for the accuracy and safety of sphygmomanometers will lead to higher demand and deployment of monitoring devices among regional masses through and post the coronavirus pandemic.

Companies operating in the sphygmomanometer market are emphasizing on critical strategies like business collaborations, partnerships, mergers, crowdfunding and new product launches to enhance their share in the market. Taking August 2020 for instance, Preventric AI, a local digital health firm, decided to raise funding for its new FDA-approved smart blood pressure monitor, the BPro.

