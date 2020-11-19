Spike Lee plans Viagra musical

The director has often addressed the issue of racism in film. He is now planning a musical gauge on developing a sexual enhancer.

New York (AP) – US director Spike Lee (63) is planning a musical about the invention of the sexual enhancer Viagra. The song and dance piece will be based on an article in Esquire magazine, the New York Times reported Thursday.

Lee will co-write the script with British writer Kwame Kwei-Armah. Songwriters Stew Stewart and Heidi Rodewald are responsible for the music. At first it was still unclear when the music film would premiere and who would star in it.

Oscar winner Lee has so far been best known for his socially critical films on racism, such as “Malcolm X” or “BlacKkKlansman”.