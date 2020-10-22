Spinal Intervention Market to See Major Growth by 2025 | Medtronic, BioControl Medical, Boston Scientific

Spinal interventions provides interventional pain management treatments. It provides minimally invasive treatment for spine and nerve related painful conditions. It helps to treat the diseases like sciatica, herniated disc, arthritis of the spine, vertebral fracture, narrowing of the spinal canal etc. There is increase prevalence of neurological diseases and obese population will drive the spinal intervention market.

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Spinal Intervention’ Market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Medtronic (Ireland),BioControl Medical Ltd. (United States),Boston Scientific Corporation (United States),Abbott (United States),Synapse Biomedical (United States),Zimmer Biomet Holdings (United States),Stryker Corporation (United States),Orthofix International (United States),Globus Medical Inc. (United States),DePuy Synthes (United States)

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Application (Hospitals, Research Centers, Others), Surgery (Open Surgery, Minimally Invasive Surgery), Procedure (Facetectomy, Discectomy, Laminectomy, Corpectomy, Foraminectomy)

Market Drivers

Rising Incidence of Complications Associated With Spine

Increasing Geriatric Population

Increasing Number of Hospitals and Clinics

Market Trends:

Technological Advancements in the Spine Treatment

Challenges:

Lack of Skilled, Highly Qualified and Well-Experienced Medical Practitioners

High Pricing Pressure

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Spinal Intervention Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

