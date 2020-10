Sporting pay almost six million euros a year to players who are not currently in the main group.

Tiago Ilori, Rafael Camacho, Ristovski and Bruno Gaspar are the quartet that weighs the most in this equation. They earn high salaries and continue to train separately.

To read all CM Exclusives during the day 10/31/2020, enter your mobile phone number and click OK. View the MBway application on your mobile phone and accept the transaction