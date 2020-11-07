Sporting takes the lead in the cradle – football

“There is a lot of talent but the strength of the team lies in the union. The good results help, but I know we are ready to deal with bad times. We will try to postpone them, preferably until next season.” Rúben Amorim revealed the secret of Sporting in the preview of the game on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. with V. Guimarães.

In the sixth round of the league, the Alvalade club are leading, with an advantage of one point for Benfica (2nd) and six points for FC Porto (4th). “We have to deconstruct everything around first place. Can we beat V. Guimarães or not? We have to simplify things. If we win the game, we will keep our position,” said Amorim.

Despite Sporting’s current moment – in six games, five wins and one draw – the coach refuses that it is the team that trains the best football in Portugal. “You can see that day after day. In the second round it was FC Porto. Then it was Benfica. Sp. Braga followed, who had not lost in several games and now [diz-se que] is sporty. I’m not particularly interested in that, “said the 35-year-old Leon coach.

This Saturday, Rúben Amorim expects difficulties against an “excellent” opponent in Guimarães. “It’s the team that has conceded the fewest goals in the championship [apenas três]. There are people like Ricardo Quaresma and Edwards who can make a difference, “said the coach, who has no Antunes and Bruno Tabata, players who are still recovering from their injuries.

The winter market is less than two months away but Rúben Amorim guarantees that “nobody” at Sporting will think about it based on the classification: “There is still a long way to go. We do things the way we planned, not because we come first . that we will invest more or less. There is a process, the ideas are clear. We don’t know what’s going to happen, we know what we want. “

“It’s a marathon”

“Sporting has a team that works. Let’s see how consistent it is in a marathon like the championship. In the 100-meter race, you win, you are ahead.” This is how João Henriques, V. Guimarães coach, anticipated today’s game with Alvalade.

The coach defends that V. Guimarães must be a team that “takes three points in every field and against every opponent”. João Henriques also emphasized that he has “a plan B” and that he wants the team to be some kind of “chameleon”.