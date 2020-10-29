Sports coaches, lawyers and IT officers from PLMJ learned of alleged attacks from Rui Pinto – Portugal

The 19th session of the trial against Rui Pinto will take place this Thursday on the Campus de Justiça in Lisbon as part of the Football Leaks trial. The Portuguese hacker is charged with 90 crimes, including attempted extortion of the Doyen sports fund, computer sabotage against Sporting, breach of correspondence, improper access and improper access.

During the morning, Felipe Celikkaya and Paulo Henriques, who were coaches at Sporting, as well as lawyers from PLMJ (a company targeted by Rui Pinto for links to the E-Toupeira and Isabel dos Santos case) Pedro Rosa, Maria Diogo, belongs to Tavares and Manuel Rocha. Jordão Palma, in charge of computer security at the law firm PLMJ, will also be heard this morning.

In the afternoon, PLMJ lawyers Sónia Pacheco, António Moreira, Francisco Martins and Maria João Mata will be heard as witnesses.