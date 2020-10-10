“Stalemate” with the government remains, but BE reaffirms “willingness to negotiate” State budget – policy

The Left Bloc has already reacted to the latest documents received by the government in the context of the state budget negotiation, maintaining the “problems of the impasse” but also the “availability of negotiations”, said party coordinator Catarina Martins on Saturday.

“We are aware of the reaction that finally came this week to some of the demands that the bloc has been putting on the table since June, and we have already responded to various government points. But the problems of the impasse remain,” said the BE coordinator in statements to journalists at the end of a meeting with school canteen workers.

According to Catarina Martins, her proposal for the state budget for 2021 (OE2021) “continues to not oblige the government to maintain the obligation to maintain employment with an effective or precarious connection in companies with government support, to maintain the probationary period for as long as possible and still not to be obliged to maintain the national minimum wage curve set in its own program “.

Furthermore, he said, the executive, under the leadership of the socialist António Costa, “does not want to return [anteriores] In times of unemployment benefits, children are still worth half the time for social benefits calculation and continue to believe that Portugal’s main obligation is to give Lone Star money before an exam from Novo Banco “.

“Therefore the dead end remains in all these matters”, admitted Catarina Martins and assured that “the left bloc has never failed to maintain its readiness to negotiate”.

Regarding Expresso’s government proposal today to lower the withholding tax rate for all workers, Catarina Martins said it was a “treasury move that encourages families to keep a little less”. However, when the IRS accounts are adjusted they either get less or pay more. “

“It is a measure that can bring some relief to the state treasury, but has an impact on those who earn more. This measure has no effect on those who earn less. Then the increase in the national minimum wage would have important effects,” said he.

Regarding the executive’s proposal to compensate workers laid off after 120 days of experience, the BE coordinator believes that “laying off precarious workers on parole with compensation of 20 or 50 euros does not solve anyone’s problem”.

“In fact, the probationary period and the extension of the probationary period rests with the Constitutional Court, and it is strange that the government should insist on a measure which is dubiously constitutional and which has proven so punitive to so many workers at this pandemic moment,” he said.

Catarina Martins stressed that workers want “their right to employment and their wages”, defending that this implies “that not only must the probationary period return to what it was before, but that all that support is this Businesses receive protection not only for workers with an effective bond, but also for precarious workers. “

According to the BE director, the situation was reported to her today by the workers in the canteens of the Matosinhos schools – some of whom have “worked in the same school for more than 10 years” but on an “outsourcing” basis with some contracts Months after that, that doesn’t give them the right to unemployment benefits – “it’s happening across the country and is a symbol of the decisions that are now being made in the state budget” for 2021.

“In fact, they start work every year and are on probation. There are people who have been on probation for a decade because contracts are always precarious. It is an unbearable situation that should bring us to school and university Schools To Look At How schools need more people to function well, and it is a situation that shows us what is important at this moment at work, to defend people, “he claimed.

According to Catarina Martins, “it is not enough for the government to announce measures”. What is needed are “clear rules for work and social protection in order to know that the measures announced will have a concrete impact on people’s lives.” “.

“The responsibility at this moment is huge and we are in a very difficult situation as the country is in a pandemic crisis and a deep health, economic and social crisis. And this requires a state budget that specifically corresponds to the life of It is said not only when the parties don’t get along you have to know what you’re going to do. That’s what matters, ”he said.