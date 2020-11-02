Start of filming for the new “Tatort” team from Bremen

New faces at the “Tatort” in Bremen: we are looking forward to Jasna Fritzi Bauer and Dar Salim.

Bremen (dpa) – Premiere for new detectives “Tatort” of Bremen Jasna Fritzi Bauer (31) and Dar Salim (43): this Tuesday, the shooting for their first case, in which it is a kidnapped child, as the radio Bremen announced on Monday.

Bauer embodies the young police officer Liv Moormann from Bremerhaven, who wants to prove himself with the homicide squad. Salim plays the Danish Mads Andersen, who works as a clerk in the police service with limited powers. The team also includes Luise Wolfram (33), who has been present at the Bremen crime scene as a stubborn BKA investigator Linda Selb since 2016. The working title of the “Tatort” episode is “Newborn”. The first will show autumn in the spring of 2021.