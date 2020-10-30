Start of production: shooting of Emmerich’s “Moonfall”

Hollywood director Roland Emmerich is about to shoot his new science fiction film “Moonfall” with a stellar cast.

Los Angeles (AP) – Roland Emmerich (64, “Independence Day”) is “thrilled” to start production. The Hollywood director writes on Twitter. To do this, he put up a picture of a clapperboard with the title “Moonfall”.

Production began in Montreal, Canada, a spokesman for Emmerich’s Centropolis Entertainment company announced Monday to the German news agency (local time). Canadian screen star Donald Sutherland (85, “The Hunger Games,” “Ad Astra”) is new to the cast. On the set he meets Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, Charlie Plummer, Stanley Tucci and John Bradley.

In “Moonfall” the moon is pushed out of its orbit by mysterious forces and rushes towards the earth. A colorful team of rescuers should avert disaster. Oscar winner Berry will play a former astronaut, Bradley a cranky scientist and Tucci a wealthy businessman. Sutherland is expected to play a NASA employee who keeps the space agency’s secrets, industry magazine “Deadline.com” reported.

After the joint scripts for the films “10,000 BC” and “2012”, Emmerich and co-author Harald Kloser also wrote the screenplay for “Moonfall”. Most recently, Stuttgart-born Emmerich brought the war drama “Midway” to the screen.