State of play: Find out what is missing to meet the new President of the United States – World

There is still no new president in the United States. However, the announcement of the new “owner” of the White House can go on for hours.

Speaking in the early hours of Saturday morning, Biden assumed that the victory would be achieved by a majority, although he has not yet declared himself the winner, unlike Trump did the night after the polls in the US ended. A thoughtful speech by the Democratic candidate in the middle of the night confident of victory after distancing himself from key states like Pennsylvania and Georgia.

Tune in as I write to the nation about the current state of the race. https://t.co/w0er4issEk

– Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 7, 2020

Joe Biden currently leads the White House race with 264 votes. 270 must be officially announced as the new President of the United States. Donald Trump now has 214 votes but continues to hope for Pennsylvania and Georgia to recover to continue serving as President of the United States.

These are the numbers that still do not allow the victory to be declared but leave Democrats optimistic:

Pennsylvania (20 votes) – This is the key state for Joe Biden. If the Democratic candidate in Pennsylvania wins, Trump has virtually no chance of staying in the White House. In the past few days, Biden has bounced back from a significant disadvantage in votes and is now the favorite to win in this state with an advantage of 28,877 votes.

Georgia (16 votes) – Like the state of Pennsylvania, Joe Biden has seen a sizable rebound in Georgia, and with fewer and fewer votes (currently 1%), the Democratic candidate is ahead with a vote advantage of at least 4020.

Arizona and Nevada (11 votes and 6 votes) – Joe Biden’s advantage in the state of Arizona is increasing. The Democratic candidate receives 29,861 votes from Trump and assuming Biden conquers Arizona and Pennsylvania, the Democratic candidate can declare victory today. As for Nevada, the advantage has increased in the past few hours as well. Joe Biden now has 22,657 votes ahead of Trump.

Alaska and North Carolina (3 votes and 15 votes) – Counting continues in these two states. Donald Trump is the clear favorite to win in Alaska and shouldn’t even run away from the Republican candidate. North Carolina has only a few votes left and Trump remains with a clear advantage of 76,479 votes.

Supreme Court demands separation of votes by mail

The United States Supreme Court on Friday ordered the state of Pennsylvania to split the votes after election day following a Republican lawsuit.

In a ruling by the conservative judge Samuel Alito, the court ordered that all votes received by post on November 3rd after 8:00 p.m. (voting time) be separated, stored and counted separately.