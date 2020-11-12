Stationary Air Compressor Market Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2024

An inclining appeal for home appliances like air conditioners and refrigerators, and their soaring demands in the economically strengthening countries of Latin America and Asia Pacific, has fueled stationary air compressor market forecast. The Asia Pacific continent, with larger demand from India, Vietnam and Indonesia, contributed to over 40% of global sales of appliances. Increasing developments in electric appliances and frameworks, possession of private lands or properties, and the ongoing urbanization are leading factors piling up the demand for the compressors.

The leading brands and manufacturers of stationary air compressors are Gardener Denver, Atlas Copco, Kaeser, Sullivan-Palatek, Rolair Systems, Ingersoll-Rand, Bauer Compressor, and some other medium-scale businesses.

Based on estimates the global stationary air compressor market size is anticipated to cross an annual valuation of USD 30 billion by 2024.

Automotive industry to propel the product development

Mass production of automobiles and vehicles has gradually promoted the worldwide production of stationary air compressors, as air conditioners are now necessary to vehicles. Apart from air conditioners, air brakes functioned in vehicles for heavy duty employ the air compressors organically.

With a rise in production of vehicles in Asia Pacific countries of Vietnam, China and India, among others, the region added to half of the global automotive production in the year 2016. Reflecting on these statistics, the elevation in automotive production can lead to the rise in stationary air compressor industry trends.

Demand for rotatory and oil-filled stationary air compressors

Stationary air compressor market can be distinguished into various types based on different physical advantages. Among these, the rotatory stationary air compressor market is assumed to favorably bloom through 2024, estimated at two-thirds of the industrial growth. This expansion can be credited to the prevalent use of these equipment as compared to other alternative in manufacturing facilities.

Oil-filled stationary air compressors are of wide use in oil and gas, mining industries as well as powerplants, and their benefits of attaining high efficiencies and low maintenance costs over oil-free compresses has fueled their adoption. Reportedly, revenue from stationary air compressors that are oil-filled will surpass USD 14 billion by 2024. Oil-free stationary air compressors are deployed in the food and beverage industry for limiting food contamination incidents.

Mature industrial sectors to promote sustainable growth in North America

Rigorous explorations of oil & gas sector and the demand for lubricants in North American countries, with the presence of mature manufacturing industries are worthy prospects for regional demand for stationary air compressors, particularly across the U.S. The North America stationary air compressor market size crossed USD 2.5 billion in 2017 and is expected to expand at a stable rate in the coming years.

