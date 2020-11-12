Steam Trap Market Is Registering A Substantial CAGR Of 5.25% In The Forecast Period Of 2019-2026 | Major Giants – Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc, The Weir Group PLC, Flowserve Corporation

Summary of the Report

Global steam trap market is registering a substantial CAGR of 5.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the constant use for reducing fuel consumption; strict rules enforced by regulatory authorities to enhance manufacturing effectiveness and reduced expenses.

Major Key Players of the Steam Trap Market

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc, The Weir Group PLC, Flowserve Corporation, CIRCOR International, , Emerson Electric Co., Schlumberger Limited., Thermax Global, Velan , Watts., Richards Industrials, Watson McDaniel, Pentair plc., Volfram., Colton Industries, VYC Industrial, Armstrong International , Axion Flexible Insulation Jackets, CIRCOR International, , Kirloskar Brothers Limited (India)., Spirax Sarco Limited, among others.

Market Definition: Global Steam Trap Market

Steam traps are a sort of automated valve that drains out gaseous oxygen (i.e. compressed steam) and non-incondensable gases like water without enabling steam to flee. Steam has been used frequently in the sector for cooling or as a mechanical power pulling force. Steam cages are used to extract condensate gasses from the water network. Propulsion/drive, atomization, heating/sterilization, cleaning, humidification, humidification, motive and moisturization are some typical applications for steam in the sector.

Market Drivers:

End-user industries constantly are using steam traps to reduce fuel consumption

Strict rules enforced by regulatory authorities for the reduction of the carbon footprints

Strengthening the use of safe and renewable sources of energy

High demands for gasoline across distinct end-user sectors

Market Restraints:

Regular servicing and operating costs associated with the steam trap activities

Strict laws and rules governing the manufacturing of steam traps

When managing heavy stresses and capacity, the traps become big, costly and hard for staff to manage

Geographical Coverage of Steam Trap Market

Europe: Russia, France, UK, Italy, UK, Germany, Others

Russia, France, UK, Italy, UK, Germany, Others North America: Mexico, U.S., and Canada,

Mexico, U.S., and Canada, Asia Pacific: South Korea, China, Singapore, India, Taiwan,Japan, Others

South Korea, China, Singapore, India, Taiwan,Japan, Others Rest of the World (RoW): Africa, Middle East,South America & Central America

Key insights from COVID-19 impact analysis:

Worldwide COVID-19 status as well as economic overview.

Effects on demand and supply chain of this business vertical.

Long-term and short-term effect of COVID-19 disease outbreak on the industry.

Table of Contents

Report Overview: It includes major players of the global Steam Trap Market covered in the research study, research scope, and Market segments by type, market segments by application, years considered for the research study, and objectives of the report.

Global Growth Trends: This section focuses on industry trends where market drivers and top market trends are shed light upon. It also provides growth rates of key producers operating in the global Steam Trap Market. Furthermore, it offers production and capacity analysis where marketing pricing trends, capacity, production, and production value of the global Steam Trap Market are discussed.

Market Share by Manufacturers: Here, the report provides details about revenue by manufacturers, production and capacity by manufacturers, price by manufacturers, expansion plans, mergers and acquisitions, and products, market entry dates, distribution, and market areas of key manufacturers.

Market Size by Type: This section concentrates on product type segments where production value market share, price, and production market share by product type are discussed.

Market Size by Application: Besides an overview of the Steam Trap Market by application, it gives a study on the consumption in the global market by application.

Production by Region: Here, the production value growth rate, production growth rate, import and export, and key players of each regional market are provided.

Key Pointers of the Report

The Steam Trap Market estimation from 2019 to 2026 has been provided in the report covering all the aspects that would impact the market growth

Trend analysis has been also mentioned under the scope of the report

Steam Trap Market share analysis of the key players of the market have been provided in the report

Steam Trap Market drivers, restraints and opportunities have been extensively covered under the scope of the study

Additional Pointers of the Report:

Given below are some of the added key points of the report:

SWOT Analysis

PEST Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Market Attractiveness Analysis

Porter’s Five Analysis

