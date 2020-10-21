Steel Market – Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures with Forecasts Growth By 2024

Market Study Report LLC has added a new report on Steel market that provides a comprehensive review of this industry with respect to the driving forces influencing the market size. Comprising the current and future trends defining the dynamics of this industry vertical, this report also incorporates the regional landscape of Steel market in tandem with its competitive terrain.

Global steel market share is poised to witness dramatic growth over the next few years on account of surging demand for materials that are strong and at the same time comply with environmental standards. Technological advances and the development of stronger varieties of steel is enabling builders and manufacturers to implement durable and lightweight designs. Steel offers a unique combination of strength, versatility, and formability which makes it best-suited for a wide range of residential, industrial, and commercial applications.

Company Profiles

ArcelorMittal

Tata Steel

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL)

Gerdau S/A

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

Essar Steel

Mechel OAO

Acerinox S.A.

Hyundai Steel

Daido Steel Co., Ltd.

Kobe Steel, Ltd.

United States Steel Corporation

Commercial Metals Company

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd.

JFE Steel Corporation

POSCO

Nucor Steel

Steel Dynamics, Inc.

Baosteel Group

Outokumpu OYJ

China Steel Corporation

Celsa Steel UK

Jiangsu Shagang Group

NJR Steel

Thyssenkrupp AG

Electrical sheets and strips will witness increased demand over the next few years. This can be attributed to shifting consumer focus towards the implementation of lightweight materials into automobiles. Tinmill products captured more than 3.5% revenue share in 2018 and will experience a healthy CAGR over the analysis period. Wheel and axles product segment will account for a substantial share of steel market due to surging demand across the automotive sector.

Galvanized steel sheets are gaining prominence in various end-use industries on account of high strength in addition to excellent corrosion resistance and ecofriendly nature. Galvanized steel is comparatively inexpensive and requires much less maintenance compared to coated steel. This helps save time and money on repairs and replacement. Galvanization of steel increases the durability of the finished product.

Application of even a minimum coating thickness works well to enhance the performance, making galvanized steel sheets more reliable. Long lasting nature of the product will further boost its demand. Studies have revealed that the average life expectancy for galvanized steel as a structural material is more than 50 years in rural environments and up to 25 years in urban or coastal settings.

Angles, shapes, and sections product segment is estimated to witness a CAGR of more than 4% during the study period. Drawn wire account for a fair share of steel market and will experience strong demand in the near future. Advantages such as excellent durability have increased the product usage in aerospace applications. Cold-rolled strips are expected to gain traction during the forecast timeframe.

High formability and unique surface finish are key factors propelling the product demand. Hot-rolled sheets & coils product segment is estimated to witness a CAGR of more than 6% through 2026. Hot-rolled steel is generally cheaper than cold-rolled steel on account of faster manufacturing process.

Middle East and Africa steel market size will record a healthy CAGR of 3% through 2026. This can be linked with rapid expansion of the automotive sector along with escalating consumer demand for high-performance vehicles. North America holds more than 12% share in global steel market. Regional growth will be driven by flourishing automotive, industrial, and construction sectors.

