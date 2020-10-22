Steel Seamless Pipes Market (impact of COVID-19) 2020-2026: PAO TMK, TMK IPSCO, Techint Group SpA, Tenaris S.A

The Steel Seamless Pipes market study report is said to be a professional and comprehensive analysis on the current status of the global Steel Seamless Pipes market that is responsible for offering a basic outlook of the international marketplace alongside segmentation, definition, end-user industries and marketing chain structure. Furthermore, it also incorporates a rich set of essential parameters such as competitive landscape analysis, development trends, regional development state and much more.

Major companies profiled in this report are:

ArcelorMittal SA

ChelPipe

EVRAZ North America

JFE Steel Corporation

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

Jindal SAW Ltd.

Maharashtra Seamless Limited

PAO TMK

TMK IPSCO

Techint Group SpA

Tenaris S.A.

TenarisSiderca (Siderca S.A.I.C.)

Tianjin Pipe (Group) Corporation

UMW Group

United States Steel Corporation

Vallourec & Mannesmann Tubes

Wheatland Tube Company

Product types can be segregated as:

Hot-rolled Steel Seamless Pipes

Cold-rolled Steel Seamless Pipes

The Applications of the Steel Seamless Pipes market are:

Conveying Fluid Use

Structural Use

Other

