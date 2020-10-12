Steel Wire Rod Market to See Massive Growth by 2025 | ArcelorMittal, EVRAZ, Gerdau

Latest research document on ‘Steel Wire Rod’ market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

ArcelorMittal (Germany), EVRAZ (United Kingdom), Gerdau (Brazil), POSCO (South Korea), China Baowu Steel Group Corp., Ltd. (China), Hesteel Group Company Limited (China), Tata Steel Processing and Distribution Limited (India), JFE Steel (Japan), SHAGANG GROUP (China) and NSSMC (Japan).



What is Steel Wire Rod Market?

Steel Wire Rod are also called as rods that are manufactured in wide varieties, in the form of irregular looped coils. These rods are used for many applications such as in constructions, electrical and many more. Hence, the continuous increase in the demand for steel products in various industries is anticipated to be a dominant factor contributing to the expansion of the steel wire rod industry.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (6mm, 8mm, 10mm, Others), Application (Elevator, Port Cranes, Mechanical Equipment, Automotive Components, Others), End-Use Industry (Oil & Gas, Mining, Building & Construction, Marine, Automobile), Material Type (Carbon steel wire, Stainless steel wire, Other alloys)

Market Influencing Trends:

Usages of Stainless Steel Wire Rod as the Prime Material in any Construction and Automotive Sector

Acceptance of Alloy Steel Wire Rod in Other Applications such as in Marine Industry

Growth Drivers

Cumulating Electronic as Well as Construction Division in Different Parts of Globe

Rising Number of Smart Infrastructure, which in Turn Help in Raising the Economic Development of a Country

Restraints that are major highlights:

Steel Has Low Resistivity against Fire as Compared to Concrete

High Maintenance Cost of Steel Structures

Opportunities

Growing Demand from Tensile and Durable Material from Various Industries

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Market Overview of Steel Wire Rod

If you are involved in the Steel Wire Rod industry or aim to be, then this study will provide you inclusive point of view. It's vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented by major players.

This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Region or Country they should focus in coming years to channelize their efforts, understanding current investments cycle and impact of COVID-19 and slowdown. The report presents the market competitive landscape and in-depth analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market along with their strategies to overcome production cycle issue and supply chain management to make process efficient.

Major Highlights of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

1.1. Introduction

1.2. Scope/Objective of the Study

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1. Introduction

Chapter Three: Market Dynamics

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Drivers, Trends, Challenges, Opportunities

Chapter Four: Market Factor Analysis

4.1. Porters Five Forces

4.2. Supply/Value Chain

4.3. PESTEL analysis

4.4. Market Entropy

4.5. Impact Analysis – Post COVID-19

…………

Chapter Nine: Methodology and Data Source

Key Development Activities:

The market of steel wire rod, is getting highly competitive. The excessive capacity of stainless steel rods in Asia majorly in China, has led to a price war of product between the industry players. China has been selling stainless steel wire rods product across the world at a low price targeting mostly the Southeast Asia region. Vis-Ã -vis, the rapid expansion of production capacity in India which is focused on export also poses a serious challenge to the market players.

