Stents Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025 By Recent Trends, Development and Regional Growth Overview

Japan stents market share is pegged to hold a growth rate of 6.2% in the coming years owing to an augmenting prevalence of CVDs, urging the demand for cardiovascular surgeries. In fact, analysts predict that by the year 2020, the number of cardiovascular surgeries could surpass 61,000 per year. However, increasing focus on developing novel product may help foster stents market share in the coming years.

Self-expandable and balloon-expandable stents are main types of stents manufactured across industries. Self-expandable stents are used in patients infected with femoropopliteal diseases and exhibit considerable expansion capacity after placement. They provide enhanced durability as well as superior long-term patency rates and are projected to garner around USD 5 billion in revenues through 2025.

Request for a sample copy of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/3372

As per end-use, the stents market is categorized into ambulatory surgical centers and hospitals. Of the two, the hospital segment is expected to witness promising growth owing to increasing emphasis on improving healthcare quality. Back in 2018, hospital segment accounted for 75% of the overall revenue share.

This growth can be contributed to the adoption of stringent federal regulations that were laid out on hospitals to improve patient safety. These regulations compel hospitals to provide quality facilities and advanced instruments. Such developments have helped patients to gain trust in existing medical procedures as well as have influenced them to explore new and innovative treatment alternatives.

Considering the regional landscape, Japan stents industry is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast timeframe. Surging incidence of CVDs is forecasted to be one of the primary reasons for market growth. Instances of cardiovascular surgeries could prove beneficial for stents business outlook. In fact, analysts predict that by the year 2020, the number of cardiovascular surgeries could surpass 61,000 per year.

Currently, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic, Abbott Laboratories, Terumo, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Boston Scientific, Biotronik, Elixir Medical Corporation, Meril Life Sciences and Biosensors International Group are holding a major share in the stents industry. These firms have started to implement numerous strategies to improve their market presence.

Request for customization @ https://www.decresearch.com/roc/3372

Partial Chapter of the Table of Content

Chapter 5. Stents Market, By Material

5.1. Key segment trends

5.2. Metal

5.2.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million & Units)

5.3. Polymer

5.3.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million & Units)

Chapter 6. Stents Market, By Type

6.1. Key segment trends

6.2. Self-expandable Stents

6.2.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million & Units)

6.3. Balloon-expandable Stents

6.3.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million & Units)

Chapter 7. Stents Market, By End-use

7.1. Key segment trends

7.2. Hospitals

7.2.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million & Units)

7.3. Ambulatory surgical centers

7.3.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million & Units)

7.4. Others

7.4.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million & Units)

Browse full table of contents (TOC) of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/stent-market