Stents Market to register an appreciable growth rate through 2025

Stents Market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

Increasing occurrence of cardiovascular diseases along with rising number of coronary and peripheral artery surgeries are projected to accelerate the growth trajectory of stents market. Nowadays, patients are increasingly opting for minimally invasive procedures. This trend has led to the use of stents in clinical procedures. The product is biodegradable and biocompatible and is expected to gain significant traction owing to rising cases of cardiovascular disorders among the increasing geriatric population.

Request for a sample copy of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/3372

Mainly, with growing age, elderly people are required to go through peripheral coronary intervention (PCI) procedure to clear a blockage from the artery. According to a CDC report, nearly 8.5 million Americans are diagnosed with peripheral artery disease (PAD). Increasing cases of PAD that require treatments like PCI could massively boost the demand for stents over the coming years.

Technological developments in the stent industry may further help augment the global stents market size by 2025. Companies in this market are heavily investing in numerous R&D activities that are geared towards advancing innovative stent products. Elixir is one such firm that made significant development in this industry.

The company has created a fully bioresorbable scaffold system, dubbed Desolve 100 Novolimus-eluting system, for treating artery diseases. It ensures that patient faces minimal complications after a surgery and is capable of meeting specific patient requirements with minimal post-surgery complications.

As per end-use, the stents market is categorized into ambulatory surgical centers and hospitals. Of the two, the hospital segment is expected to witness promising growth owing to increasing emphasis on improving healthcare quality. Back in 2018, hospital segment accounted for 75% of the overall revenue share.

This growth can be contributed to the adoption of stringent federal regulations that were laid out on hospitals to improve patient safety. These regulations compel hospitals to provide quality facilities and advanced instruments. Such developments have helped patients to gain trust in existing medical procedures as well as have influenced them to explore new and innovative treatment alternatives.

Considering the regional landscape, Japan stents industry is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast timeframe. Surging incidence of CVDs is forecasted to be one of the primary reasons for market growth. Instances of cardiovascular surgeries could prove beneficial for stents business outlook. In fact, analysts predict that by the year 2020, the number of cardiovascular surgeries could surpass 61,000 per year. However, increasing focus on developing novel product may help foster stents market share in the coming years.

Currently, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic, Abbott Laboratories, Terumo, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Boston Scientific, Biotronik, Elixir Medical Corporation, Meril Life Sciences and Biosensors International Group are holding a major share in the stents market. These firms have started to implement numerous strategies to improve their market presence.

One such effort was taken by Boston Scientific in September 2018, when it launched Eluvia drug-eluting stent system. Reportedly, it was geared towards treating peripheral artery disease. The launch allowed the firm to expand its portfolio of peripheral vascular devices and reinforced its position in the stents market.

Browse full table of contents (TOC) of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/stent-market

Partial Chapter of the Table of Content

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Stents industry 3600 synopsis, 2014 – 2025

2.1.1. Business trends

2.1.2. Product trends

2.1.3. Material trends

2.1.4. Type trends

2.1.5. End-use trends

2.1.6. Regional trends

Chapter 3. Stents Industry Insights

3.1. Industry segmentation

3.2. Industry landscape, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

3.3. Industry impact forces

3.3.1. Growth drivers

3.3.1.1. Growing cardiovascular disorders

3.3.1.2. Rising demand for minimally invasive procedures

3.3.1.3. Advancement in healthcare technology

3.3.1.4. Unhealthy and hectic lifestyle

3.3.1.5. Growing geriatric population

3.3.2. Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.3.2.1. Stent failure and recall

3.3.2.2. Stringent regulatory approvals

3.4. Growth potential analysis

3.4.1. By product

3.4.2. By material

3.4.3. By type

3.4.4. By end-use

3.5. Porter’s analysis

3.6. Competitive landscape, 2018

3.6.1. Company market share analysis, 2018

3.6.2. Strategy dashboard

3.7. Product portfolio analysis

3.8. PESTEL analysis