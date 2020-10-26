Sterile Tubing Welder Market: Size, Share, Analysis, Regional Outlook and Forecast 2026

Selbyville, Delaware, Market Study Report LLC adds new research on Sterile Tubing Welder market, which is a detailed analysis of this business space inclusive of the trends, competitive landscape, and the market size. Encompassing one or more parameters among product analysis, application potential, and the regional growth landscape, Sterile Tubing Welder market also includes an in-depth study of the industry’s competitive scenario.

Global Sterile Tubing Welder Market is valued approximately at USD 2.1 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Sterile tubing welders were assembled to create aseptic association amongst the two lengths of consistent thermoplastic tubing. In the composition for the welding process, the two ends of tubing are positioned strongly in the tube clamp assembly irrespective of whether wet tubing or dry tubing is being connected. Sterile tubing welders also bring instant and safe connection that maintains a functionally closed system. As every wafer is removed after one-time use, thus cross contamination is negligible. Further, the welders can be utilized in blood banks for blood center applications or blood bag type tubing. It can also be used in biotechnology applications which involve larger bore tubing. The sample is transmitted or inserted directly into a sterile tube, which is then required to be firmly capped and further transferred for testing in a laboratory.

Rise in demand for blood and blood-based products, surging investments in R&D projects, along with the increasing utilization of single-use technologies are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. According to the American Society of Hematology, in the U.S., over 20 million units of red blood cells, platelets, and plasma are transfused every year to treat hematologic conditions like leukemia, sickle cell disease and severe anemia. Such high demand for blood products is expected to fuel the demand for blood processing, sterile processing, and related infrastructure thus, reinforcing the growth of sterile tubing welder market. However, availability of substitutes is one of the major factors expected to impede the growth of global sterile tubing welder market over the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Sterile Tubing Welder Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the escalating demand for sterile and hygienic environment to avoid contamination, along with the surging requirement of sterility in blood products and drugs in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period, due to increasing investments in research & development in the emerging economies such as China and India.

Major market player included in this report are:

Terumo BCT, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Sartorius AG

Genesis BPS

MGA Technologies

Flex Concepts, Inc.

Shanghai Lepure Biological Technology Co., Ltd.

Newage Industries, Inc.

Biomen Biosystems Company Limited

Vante Biopharm

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Mode:

Manual

Automatic

By Application:

Bio Pharmaceutical

Blood Processing

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

By End-Use:

Hospitals

Research Clinics

Blood Centers

Major Factors Covered in TOC:

Global Sterile Tubing Welder Market Overview

Economic Impact on Market

Global Sterile Tubing Welder Market Competition

Global Sterile Tubing Welder Market Analysis by Application

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Global Sterile Tubing Welder Market Effect, Factors, Analysis

Global Sterile Tubing Welder Market Forecast

