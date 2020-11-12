Stethoscope Market to get significant proceeds by 2026

Stethoscope Market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

The prevalence of an unhealthy lifestyle and minimal physical activity have led to an expansion in the patient pool worldwide, which has spurred stethoscope market growth. In recent years, the occurrence of several chronic, cardiac, and pulmonary ailments has grown considerably. The elderly population in particular, is more susceptible to such diseases. In this regard, companies operating in stethoscope industry are also effectuating research & development activities to introduce innovative devices and increase product demand. Global stethoscope market size is forecast to surpass USD 520 million by 2026.

Product-wise, stethoscope market is bifurcated into electronic and acoustic stethoscopes. Electronic stethoscope segment is estimated to grow at 5.5% over 2020-2026. Such robust growth rate can be attributed to impressive product benefits such as ambient noise reduction, amplified sound output, record & replay capabilities, enhanced frequency range, visual display and reduced time to get accurate reading.

Based on head design, the market is segmented as single, double and triple head. Double head stethoscope segment gained the maximum share, accounting for more than USD 220 million in 2019. The stethoscopes are widely adopted in healthcare facilities as they are exceptionally durable and efficient models. They are used in emergency situations by medical professionals due to quick and reliable diagnostic results.

Speaking in terms of usability, the industry is segmented as disposable and reusable. Disposable or single use stethoscopes market is touted to register a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period. Increasing awareness pertaining to cross contamination and prevention of disease transmission may bolster product adoption in hospitals and other healthcare facilities.

In 2019, stainless steel stethoscopes segment accounted for a revenue generation of over USD 150 million and is likely to grow at 4.5% over the projected timeframe. Stainless steel stethoscopes are expected to experience high demand owing to advantageous attributes such as durability, sound amplification and good sound conductivity.

Growing patient inclination toward outpatient procedures will augment the utilization of stethoscopes across ambulatory surgical centers. In 2019, use of stethoscopes in ambulatory surgical centers generated a revenue of over USD 78 million.

Expansion of healthcare facilities in Europe, rising number of health care specialists along with recent technological advancements in existing medical tools as well as development of novel products will spur regional growth. Cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death across Germany, accounting for over 40% of the total deaths in the country annually. Mounting need for accurate and early diagnosis of diseases will foster stethoscope market share. In 2019, Germany lead the Europe stethoscope industry, accounting for approximately USD 26 million of the total share.

Key players operating in global stethoscope market are 3M, American Diagnostic Company, Eko Devices, Cardionics, HEINE Optotechnik, GF Health Products, McCoy, Invacare and Supply Group, among others. These players are focusing on several organic and inorganic strategies such as merger, partnerships, acquisitions and new product launches to consolidate their market presence and gain profit.

Partial Chapter of the Table of Content

Chapter 5. Stethoscope Market, By Design

5.1. Key segment trends

5.2. Single Head

5.2.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.2.2. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (Units)

5.3. Double Head

5.3.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3.2. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (Units)

5.4. Triple Head

5.4.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.4.2. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (Units)

Chapter 6. Stethoscope Market, By Usability

6.1. Key segment trends

6.2. Reusable

6.2.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

6.2.2. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (Units)

6.3. Disposable

6.3.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

6.3.2. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (Units)