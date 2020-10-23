Stethoscope Market Trends Analysis And Growth Projection Till 2026

Middle East and Africa stethoscope market size will witness a CAGR of over 6.5% by 2026, mainly on account of widespread occurrence of cardiovascular diseases. Factors such as unhealthy diet and lifestyle trends, lack of physical activity, consumption of alcohol, and smoking have significantly contributed towards the same.

Stethoscopes are among the most commonly used medical equipment in a healthcare facility. The rising burden of several cardiovascular and pulmonary disorders across the globe is augmenting the demand for stethoscopes. A large number of developing nations have been investing in the healthcare sector to expand the range of medical devices, equipment, and services.

Product-wise, stethoscope market is bifurcated into electronic and acoustic stethoscopes. Electronic stethoscope segment is estimated to grow at 5.5% over 2020-2026. Such robust growth rate can be attributed to impressive product benefits such as ambient noise reduction, amplified sound output, record & replay capabilities, enhanced frequency range, visual display and reduced time to get accurate reading.

Based on head design, the stethoscope market is segmented as single, double and triple head. Double head stethoscope segment gained the maximum share, accounting for more than USD 220 million in 2019. The stethoscopes are widely adopted in healthcare facilities as they are exceptionally durable and efficient models. They are used in emergency situations by medical professionals due to quick and reliable diagnostic results.

Speaking in terms of usability, the stethoscope market is segmented as disposable and reusable. Disposable or single use stethoscopes market is touted to register a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period. Increasing awareness pertaining to cross contamination and prevention of disease transmission may bolster product adoption in hospitals and other healthcare facilities.

In 2019, stainless steel stethoscopes segment accounted for a revenue generation of over USD 150 million and is likely to grow at 4.5% over the projected timeframe. Stainless steel stethoscopes are expected to experience high demand owing to advantageous attributes such as durability, sound amplification and good sound conductivity.

Key players operating in global stethoscope market are 3M, American Diagnostic Company, Eko Devices, Cardionics, HEINE Optotechnik, GF Health Products, McCoy, Invacare and Supply Group, among others. These players are focusing on several organic and inorganic strategies such as merger, partnerships, acquisitions and new product launches to consolidate their market presence and gain profit.

