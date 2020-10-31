Still no date for definition, illegality of

The historical agenda of specialists and popular organizations in the progressive field, the fight against intimate magazines in prisons, has surfaced in the country. The issue is currently being assessed by the plenary session of the Supreme Federal Court (STF), which is evaluating an appeal from the Public Ministry of Rio Grande do Sul (MP-RS). Prosecutors are questioning an earlier decision by the State Court that found evidence obtained through this type of practice to be illegal.

When the case began to be assessed on Thursday (29), the Supreme Court had three to one votes in favor of ending the confidential search. Ministers Rosa Weber, Luís Roberto Barros and Edson Fachin voted in favor of the illegality of the measure, the latter being the case rapporteur. They agreed that the practice is annoying and violates constitutional guarantees.

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, however, opened a divergence: He viewed the practice as humiliating, but defended that it could be adopted in exceptional situations. For Moraes, the practice should be allowed if approved by the visitor and should be done by a doctor if more invasive tests such as exams are performed in the vagina and anus. In the opinion of the judge, any excesses would lead to the accountability of the public representative or doctor involved.

The debate on the part of the STF, which suspended the verdict on the case following a request from Minister Dias Toffoli for comment, is still ongoing. Now civil organizations following the discussion are strengthening the chorus for the illegality of intimate magazines to demand a favorable outcome and to guarantee the rights of the prisoners’ visitors.

Attorney Carolina Diniz of the Conectas Human Rights Program to Combat Institutional Violence questions Moraes’ defense of the establishment of exceptional situations for the practice.

She points out that there are places where 100% of people who go to jail to visit relatives receive intimate visits. This is the case in the federal district. In information made available to the STF and Conectas, local law enforcement agencies confirmed that they not only use scanners, but also practice the practice of magazines across the visitor universe.

“If the Supreme Court understands this as an exceptional measure, it will generally support this measure in practice because it will always be exceptional. And it’s extraordinary to think that these people are suspicious simply because they want to care for and bond with their family members. And you accept torture as an exception, ”argues the lawyer, confirming the discourse that the practice is unconstitutional.

Women

In his vote, Minister Barroso went so far as to claim that the intimate magazine, if it were men, would no longer be accepted in the country. The speech was endorsed by researcher Raíssa Maia from Instituto Terra, Trabalho e Cidadania (ITTC), part of the Criminal Justice Network.

She recalls that 75% of visitors to prison are women, with an emphasis on black and poor women, the profile most common among family members of inmates. By comparison, men make up only 8% of this audience, less than half the percentage of children who make up 17% of the quota. The data is contained in a network opinion based on official data obtained through the Access to Information Act (LAI).

“We understand that they [a revista] It is a form of institutional rape because it allows state agents to injure, touch, and touch the bodies of women, which will be considered acceptable when the practice becomes naturalized. This happens because machismo enables the female body to be objectified, ”the researcher analyzes.

scanner

During the case analysis session, the President of the STF, Luiz Fux, suggested that the plenary modulate the final decision of the process to publish the intimate magazine in exceptional circumstances, as defended by Moraes. Fux also stated that “the reality that only 561 prisons in the country have body scanners cannot be ignored”.

The use of the equipment was also highlighted in the vote by Minister Barroso, who suggested that the Supreme Court set a one-year deadline for states to acquire scanners for all prisons. The measure was also proposed by the Public Prosecutor General (PGR) but is being contested by experts.

Raíssa Maia points out that the network has reports from various organizations gathering family members of inmates and frequently denounces that the magazines continue to be used even if the prison unit has a scanner.

“Putting the scanner into practice doesn’t mean the end of the annoying search. Other ways must be found than the magazine. What we need is a reassured understanding that it cannot be accepted as a means of obtaining evidence because it is degrading and therefore cannot be an option, ”the researcher defends, emphasizing the importance of ensuring the presumption of innocence the prisoner visitor.

statistics

The professionals who follow the topic draw attention to the statistics on the illegality of prisoners and visitors. A survey by the Criminal Justice Network in São Paulo found that the total proportion of detainees accused of administrative absences related to the seizure of illegal items is 2.61%. The proportion of visitors is even lower at just 0.03%.

In addition, in a more discriminatory analysis, the report shows that only 0.02% of visitors tried to get into jails using cell phones. The same percentage was found for people who tried to enter these places with drugs, while no type of weapon was found in the visitors during the investigation period, which included the months of February, March and April from 2010 to 2013.

“It was therefore concluded that the identification of guns, drugs and cell phones – and the resulting determination of responsibility for that behavior – within prison units was an extremely exceptional situation and specifically failed to uphold such strict restrictions on rights,” says the company in the document.

abuse

The recurring practice of abuse during visits is another focus. Attorney Carolina Diniz points out that there are frequent reports in São Paulo of women being victims of abuse by the agents responsible for the trial during searches.

“In some cases, women are kidnapped, have to go to a hospital and spend hours there on extremely invasive examinations, so it is often nothing. In fact, the state of São Paulo has already been sentenced to pay women compensation for this practice. So it’s not just a scanner that solves the problem. “

Expectation

Since, following Toffoli’s request for comments, no date for the return to the plenary arena can be predicted, the issue remains questionable and this raises civil society’s expectations in view of the attitude of the judiciary.

“We hope that the mentality will change. The STF must recognize the intimate magazine as unconstitutional, without leaving room for abuse, interpretation and exceptional cases, ”concludes lawyer Carolina Diniz.

