Sting and Zucchero sing against Corona’s frustration

The British and the Italian have been friends for a long time. Now they are singing against Corona’s frustration – bilingual.

Rome (dpa) – Good friends stay together, especially in dark times: at least that’s how musicians Sting (69 / “Englishman in New York”) and Zucchero (65 / “Without a Woman”) see it.

The British and the Italian recorded a bilingual song called “September”. They have been friends for 30 years, they told Corriere della Sera on Friday. Your video for the song is online this week.

The song should be on the next pop star albums. “The song was born in response to this pandemic,” Sting said. “We still thought we would see September as the time when everything would end, the rain would come to wash it all away.”

The singer-songwriter Zucchero lives in Pontremoli, in the north of Tuscany, while the former policeman Sting owns a country estate with a vineyard in Tuscany. Zucchero said the wish for a quick end to the crown crisis did not come true. But: “I hope you don’t have to wait until September 2021”. The song is an addition to his new edition of the album “DOC” (2019), which will be released on December 11th. Sting plans to publish it in a collection that has been postponed to 2021.