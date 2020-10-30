STJ rejects action from men who asked not to do anything

Supreme Court (STJ) Minister Og Fernandes denied habeas corpus to two men who asked not to be forced to take the vaccine against the new coronavirus, which is still in the study phase. The signatories argued that São Paulo Governor Doria (PSDB) would have proposed mandatory immunization of the population during the interviews when the product hits the market.

In the ruling, the judge said the material submitted by the two men did not include data on the date the vaccine was massively made available, nor did it entail penalties for those who refused to be vaccinated. Fernandes also stated that the São Paulo government that it could support the release of habeas corpus “has not confirmed the imminent illegal acts and free movement violations”.

Still referring to formal issues of the process, the minister stressed that the debate on a possible rule for compulsory vaccination cannot be conducted through this type of court document, which “is not used as a mechanism for abstract control of the constitutional validity of laws and statutes normative actions in general ”.

The discussion on the vaccine against Covid-19 is in full swing in the political scene, with disputes over the resistance of President Jair Bolsonaro (without party) to the dealings on the issue and the articulations of governors and other actors asking for priority ask for the government to expedite subject.

In a previous wave, the President of the STF, Luis Fux, even confirmed that the court needs to address the issue. “You can write that there will be a judiciary that I consider necessary, namely this question of vaccination. Not only the freedom of the individual, but also the conditions for the introduction of a vaccine,” said the judge at the time.

Edition: Rodrigo Chagas