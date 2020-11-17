Stone Crushing Equipment Market Report to 2025 – Opportunity Analysis & Growth Forecast Report

The globally rising urbanization trends are also responsible for augmenting stone crushing equipment market share. As the demand for residential and commercial establishments across urban locales continues to rise, the requirement of finely crushed stones for these buildings as well as the construction of buildings and highways will quite overtly exhibit an upsurge. Given the rising pace of industrialization and the shortage of land, numerous construction and renovation projects are in the works, which calls for the mass requirement of crushed stone globally. In consequence, this would majorly impact the growth map of stone crushing equipment industry.

The growth of stone crushing equipment market can be attributed to the expansion trends across the mining, infrastructure and building, and metallurgy sectors as well as highways, railways, and canals. The massive surge in the use of stone crushers for construction of highways, bridges, skyscrapers, roads, etc., in the developed as well as developing economies will enhance their adoption, thereby impelling the growth graph of stone crushing equipment industry globally.

Jaw crushers are mostly preferred by contractors because of their efficiency, low cost maintenance, and availability in different sizes and capacities for different applications. They are highly suitable for crushing materials with a moisture level below 15 percent and has the ability to crush 1 to 2 tons of material on an hourly basis. Aided by their convenient operations and widespread availability, in tandem with the spate of construction projects in execution globally, jaw stone crushing equipment share is expected to depict a massive upsurge over 2019-2025.

Given its easy-to-maintain capability and convenient operational ability, it comes as no surprise that cone stone crushing equipment market size was valued at over USD 1 billion in the year 2018. As the demand for versatile, reliable and highly productive stone crushers increases, cone stone crushing equipment industry will continue to gain traction in the years to come.

Unlike fixed stone crushers, mobile crushing equipment has been registering extensive demand because of the ease of transportation. Mobile crushers are suitable for various terrains and are not only easy to install, but can also be conveniently assembled and dismantled. The extensive deployment of mobile crushers for myriad ongoing construction projects will significantly upscale the growth graph of stone crushing equipment market.

The product landscape stone crushing equipment market is primarily characterized by jaw, cone, and impact crushers, though it would not be completely incorrect to state that the latter is not as commonplace or popular as the first two. Indeed, jaw crushers possess versatility in crushing efficacy regardless of the industry, and are known to help crush a widespread range of materials.

Another popular type of stone crushing equipment with the capacity to crush a variety of materials apart from stones is the cone crusher. The product can operate on higher speed and strokes which improves its productivity. It is also equipped with anti-wear protection which improves its lifespan.

The competitive spectrum of global stone crushing equipment is characterized by a slew of innovations lately, as companies work effortlessly to produce a huge range of productive and reliable stone crushers. The U.S. based company IROCK Crushers, a few years ago, had developed a new TC-20 Track Impact Crusher equipped with a high-performance four-bar impactor, feeder, and heavy-duty components. The product was known to offer accurate precision, reliability and efficiency, which positioned it as powerful and productive stone crusher in the market. The growing earnestness by industry contenders to design unique stone crushers will thus act as a key driver for stone crushing equipment market size globally.

The competitive landscape of stone crushing equipment market is inclusive of several key players, like Thyssenkrupp, Astec Industries, Eagle Crusher Company, Inc. It has been observed that these companies have been undertaking appreciable efforts to expand their distribution network and increase their customer base across the globe, that would eventually serve to impel the global stone crushing equipment industry.

