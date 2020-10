“Strange. Very strange …”: Ana Gomes reacts to the death of Isabel dos Santos’ husband – World

“Strange. Very strange …”. This is how the presidential candidate Ana Gomes reacted to the news of the death of Isabel dos Santos’ husband.

Sindika Dokolo died this Thursday in Dubai after an accident while diving

Strange. Very strange … https://t.co/vR3X77TIux

– Ana Gomes (@AnaMartinsGomes) October 30, 2020