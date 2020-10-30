“Strange, very strange” – Executive Digest

Ana Gomes considers the death of the husband of the Angolan businesswoman Isabel dos Santos to be “very strange”. The presidential candidate wrote her reaction on Twitter this Thursday evening.

Strange. Very strange … https://t.co/vR3X77TIux

– Ana Gomes (@AnaMartinsGomes) October 30, 2020

The businessman Sindika Dokolo died in Dubai this Thursday.

The Congolese press said Isabel dos Santos’ husband died while diving. Other Angolan sources indicated that the cause of death was an embolism.

Sindika Dokolo was born in 1972 in the former Zaire, today’s Democratic Republic of the Congo. He had been married to Isabel dos Santos since 2002, businesswoman and daughter of the former Angolan President José Eduardo dos Santos, with whom he had four children.

Like Isabel dos Santos, Sindika Dokolo’s business was investigated by the Angolan judiciary after what became known as the International Journalists Consortium known as the “Luanda Leaks”.

Sindika Dokolo and the woman are suspected of harming the Angolan state millions of dollars and were the subject of asset and company confiscation by the Luanda Provincial Court in December last year.