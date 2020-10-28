Stricter Auto Inspection Next Week – Executive Digest

From November 1, when the car undergoes a periodic inspection, the list of requirements will become more extensive and strict. One of the most important innovations is the inspection of the number of vehicle kilometers between two inspections in order to detect tampering in the odometer of the cars used for sale. Another change involves controlling product recalls (when brands request car repairs to be picked up from repair shops to fix anomalies) in situations involving safety and environmental concerns.

Car defects in comparison

The changes to the framework for the classification of technical deficiencies announced by the Institute for Mobility and Transport (IMT) mean that the regulations are becoming stricter in practice. But not only. The implementation of Directive 2014/45 / EU leads to a harmonization of inspections within the European Union and the way in which the degree of lack of the problems identified is assigned.

One of the most important points is therefore the clarification and standardization of the criteria for the classification of errors, the basis for more transparency and equality. That is, the types of defects found by inspectors in automobiles are likely to be compared between inspection centers. The classification of a disability as “Type 1” in one center should, for example, be the same in all others and in each of the 27 countries of the European Union. It is also believed that the definition of defects is written to be understood by vehicle owners using less technical language.

Do not you remember? Inspection failure

According to the new guidelines, the head start in regular inspections is a certainty when an inspector finds after a recall process that a car has not intervened. When safety and environmental aspects come into play, the owner is obliged to bring the vehicle to the workshop at the request of the brand. This point is of particular concern in the context of Dieselgate, a scandal that erupted when it was discovered that Volkswagen had illegally installed software in its vehicles that artificially reduced the release of nitrogen monoxide during the emissions test.

Miles under the eye

Controlling the number of kilometers the car has between two inspections is another change. The aim is to prevent the odometer from being tampered with when selling used vehicles. It is envisaged that the number of kilometers will be noted on the inspection sheet and will remain as mandatory information for subsequent inspections.

Hybrid and electric with a life of their own

The emergence of new technological solutions has led to the need to close the loophole in regulating specific deficiencies for the electrical component. A special appendix now includes hybrid and electric vehicles, which in Portugal have already numbered more than 50,000. The condition of the batteries and their compartment and, for example, the high-voltage circuit must be checked.

The changes in the classification table for technical defects also determine the specifics of vehicles for the collective transport of children and the transport of disabled people with more than nine seats (categories M2 and M3). Some of the details to check: signs, status and correct use of the badge, type and condition of windows and doors and emergency exits.

Enhanced Security

With the new framework for vehicle inspection, even more anomaly check points will be introduced, which relate to the active safety systems EBS (Electronic Brake System) and ESC (Electronic Stability Control).

The implementation of the Community Directive into national reality also provides for the establishment of new maximum values ​​for opacity (method for controlling exhaust gases from diesel engines). With the introduction of this measure, the probability increases that vehicles in which the particle filter or the EGR valve has been deactivated will be detected during the regular inspection.