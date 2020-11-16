Stroke Management Market to accrue appreciable gains by 2026

Stroke Management Market report offers in-depth analysis of the industry size, share, major segments, and different geographic regions, forecast for the next five years, key market players, and premium industry trends. It also focuses on the key drivers, restraints, opportunities and industry challenges.

The global stroke management market is projected to observe tremendous growth in the coming years owing to the increasing cases of people suffering from chronic diseases like cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and others. In addition, steady growth of the ageing population across the world would further foster the overall market outlook.

In fact, according to the United Nations, across developing economies, people aged above 60 years are projected to effectively double, hitting the 1.7 billion mark by 2050. Likewise, developed economies would also witness a 38% rise in the population of older people, increasing from 310 million in 2017 to 427 million by 2050. Given that this demographic is highly susceptible to a heart conditions, this trend would likely augment the need for effective stroke management solutions.

A GMI report estimates that the stroke management market would likely surpass a valuation of $47 billion by the end of 2026.

The market, with respect to end-use, is bifurcated into diagnostic centers, hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. Among these, the ambulatory surgical centers segment is likely to witness momentous growth over the coming time period. in 2019, the segment held more than 21.5% of the industry share. The projected growth of the segment is ascribed to the growing inclination of patients towards ambulatory centers for better treatment and efficient patient management.

In addition, several benefits offered by ambulatory surgical centers such as quality care, minimal risk of HAIs (hospital-acquired infections), cost-effective treatment, and shorter hospital stay are majorly stimulating the industry outlook. Additionally, with medical advancements steadily increasing, more surgical procedures are anticipated to be performed across ambulatory surgical centers, which will further fuel the segment share.

In terms of therapeutic devices, the market is categorized into embolic coils, aspiration catheters, flow diverters, surgical clippings, stent retrievers, and others. Of these, owing to better physiological outcomes, easy accessibility to vertebrobasilar system, and reduced risk of epilepsy, the embolic coils segment is expected to proliferate significantly through the analysis period. In fact, the segment is slated to expand at a CAGR of more than 6% through the forecast timeframe. In addition, the increasing trend wherein surgical clippings are being replaced by embolic coils is favorably outlining segment growth. Embolic coils are also the most preferred method to treat intracranial aneurysms, which is why they are replacing surgical clippings in the industry.

The increasing number of people suffering due to cardiovascular diseases, particularly the increasing cases of stroke or heart attack, is expected to lead the APAC stroke management industry growth. In fact, the regional market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 7% through the analysis timeframe. Excluding some nations such as Japan, stroke mortality rate is considerably higher in the APAC when compared to Western Europe and the Americas, which is driving the demand for stroke management devices in the region. In addition, an upsurge in the number of diagnostics clinics and hospitals to treat the growing number of patients suffering from a stroke will also fuel the Asia Pacific stroke management industry expansion.

Given the large demographic, market players are frequently launching new products to further refine product capabilities and attract more consumer attention. Taking April 2019 for instance, Medtronic, a renowned medical device firm, reportedly announced the launch of its Solitaire(TM) X Revascularization Device in the United States, and its first-time use in patients suffering from acute ischemic stroke.

The competitive landscape of the stroke management industry is inclusive of players such as Johnson & Johnson, GE Healthcare, Integer Holdings Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Boston Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Asahi Intecc Co. Ltd, and Abbott Laboratories among others.

