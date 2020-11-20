Struggle for Independence – 100 Years of Bloody Sunday

The revolutionary Irish Parliament (Dáil Éireann) unilaterally declared an Irish Republic in 1919. Your army waged a guerrilla war against the British Royal Irish Constabulary (RIC), a police unit, and its paramilitary “Black and Tans” troops. “and the” Auxiliary Division “. On the morning of Bloody Sunday on November 21, 1920, according to Irish information at the time, twelve high-ranking British “Cairo Gang” agents, two cadets and one civilian, were killed. The agents had been tasked with infiltrating Irish nationalist organizations.

The order to kill the spies came from Michael Collins, Secretary of the Treasury and Chief Intelligence Officer of the Irish Republican Army (IRA), which had been founded the year before. He fought for the complete independence of Ireland from Great Britain. The special unit “Squad” set up by Collins was supposed to carry out the liquidations: most of the victims were killed in their homes, sometimes in front of their relatives. Collins justified his order: “I had enough evidence to convince me of the atrocities committed by this gang of spies and informants,” he said. However, the British government claimed the victims were court martial officers or innocent civilians. An investigation by military historian Jane Leonard in 2012 concluded that at least six secret agents were among the dead.

Revenge of the British followed that afternoon. About 5,000 spectators had come to Croke Park to see the Dublin Gaelic football team versus the Tipperary County team. In retaliation, members of the auxiliary division broke into the stadium and indiscriminately fired rifles and revolvers into the crowd for about 90 seconds. In the resulting chaos, twelve people died from the bullets and two more were kicked to death during the mass panic. 65 people were injured, including a footballer and a woman, and two boys aged ten and eleven. In the evening, two high-ranking IRA officers were arrested along with a stranger acquaintance and killed during an (alleged) armed escape attempt.

The roots of the conflict in Northern Ireland go back more than 400 years. From 1609, the English King James I had Anglican and Presbyterian settlers from England and Scotland settled in the northeastern province of Ulster. After several uprisings by Irish Catholics, the Protestant newcomers were supposed to stabilize the rule of the British. The longtime Catholics resisted, however, and from 1641 onwards fighting broke out, as a result of which about 12,000 Protestant settlers died. Despite the long burning conflict, Ireland was incorporated into the United Kingdom in 1801.

In 1846 there was a great famine on the island and many Irish emigrated to the United States. Help from England was largely absent and so aspirations for independence strengthened. Among other things, the Irish in the “Home Government Movement” have asked for their own parliament. Finally, Ireland was divided into Northern Ireland and “Southern Ireland” in 1920 by an agreement with the United Kingdom of Great Britain. The current Republic of Ireland emerged from the southern part in 1937, Northern Ireland is still part of Great Britain today.

After many IRA attacks since the late 1960s, the conflict should be overcome in the interests of both sides. With the help of US President Bill Clinton, the “Good Friday Agreement” was signed on 10 April 1998: Northern Ireland remains part of the UK until the population decides to merge with Ireland. The Republic of Ireland withdraws its right to Northern Ireland from the constitution.

Incidentally, January 30, 1972 is also called the so-called Bloody Sunday. A protest took place in the Northern Irish city of Derry on the day British elite soldiers opened fire on unarmed protesters. 14 Northern Irish died, six of them just 17 years old.