“Sturm der Liebe” actor Dietrich Adam dies

He played hotelier Friedrich Stahl in ARD’s prime-time series “Storm of Love”. Now actor Dietrich Adam has died at the age of 67.

Berlin (dpa) – Actor Dietrich Adam died on Monday at the age of 67 in Berlin, his management confirmed on Wednesday at the request of the dpa. His death was also announced on his Instagram profile.

Adam has appeared in numerous TV series and films over the past few decades. He is known to many from the ARD series “Storm of Love”, in which he participated between 2013 and 2017. He has also been seen in love and family films in the Inga Lindström series. Recently he played in the ZDF series “Tonio and Julia”.