Sugar-free Confectionery Market 2020 Technological Advancement and Growth Analysis with Forecast to 2027

The research report on the Sugar-free Confectionery Market is a deep analysis of the market. This is a latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report.

Global Sugar-free Confectionery Market is valued approximately at USD 1.88 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.1% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Abdallah Candies Inc. Asher’s Chocolate Co. Diabetic Candy.com, LLC John’s Healthy Sweets LLC LILY’S SWEETS ROY Chocolatier Russell Stover Chocolates, LLC See’s Candy Shops, Inc. Sugarless Confectionery The Hershey Company

Sugar-free confectioneries are consumed as a healthy alternative to the sugar-based confectionery products as it contains artificial sweeteners at place of sugar. There are different types of sugar-free confectioneries available such as chocolates, candy, sweets, chewing gum, candy nuts, and other, comes in attractive packaging including boxes, sachets, and others.

Growing trend of health and wellness activities have inclined consumers from sugar confectioneries to sugar-free confectioneries. The increasing number of diabetic cases, rising demand for low calorie and sugar-free confectionery products and growing consumer awareness for health are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period.

As per International Diabetes Federation, in 2019, the total number of diabetic patients suffering were 463 million in 2019 and is expected to rise to 700 million by 2045 worldwide and in 2019 there were 4.2 million people who died due to diabetes. Also, as per Statista, the global adult population suffered from diabetes in 2019 was around 9.3% and is expected to rise by 11% in 2045. However, the traditional taste of the sweetness in confectionery may not be maintained is the major factor restraining the growth of global Sugar-free Confectionery market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Sugar-free Confectionery market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the the fast adoption of new technology, rising obesity among children and increasing number of diabetic cases. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.

Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Sweet & Candy Confectionery

Chocolate Confectionery

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Convenience & Drug Stores

Online & D2C

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Sugar-free Confectionery Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

