“Super Spread”. A patient with Covid-19 can infect more than 100 people in one place, warns a study – Executive Digest

A single person infected with the new coronavirus can spread to dozen of people gathered in one place, according to initial results from a recent study by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the United States.

The study was designed to evaluate how many people a single Covid-19 infected patient can transmit depending on their location.

The study assessed the effects of what is considered to be the “over-spread” of the virus. That is, they bring together large numbers of people who are close to each other. Experience does not specifically reveal what events are, but it is possible to look at closed spaces with people nearby, or even open places, but with a great concentration.

On average, the researchers indicate that a single sick person can pass the Sars-CoV-2 virus on to six other people. However, this number can increase depending on epidemiological conditions. In a mathematical model using statistics from other similar viruses, scientists found that a single person can infect more than 100 people.

In order to come to the conclusion that the virus occasionally “super-spreads” to more than six people, the researchers observed 60 selected events, 45 from the new coronavirus and another 15 from Sars-CoV-1 (from the outbreak from) 2003). In most cases between 10 and 55 people were infected by one host. In two cases, more than 100 people became ill with a single patient.

“Even if these ‘super propagation’ events are extreme, they can happen more often than expected,” said James Collins, professor at MIT and author of the study. “If we can control these events, we have a much better chance of controlling the pandemic,” he added.