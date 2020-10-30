Support for Trump is lower in places with more victims

A study published on Friday in the journal Science (30) shows that support for the re-election of President Donald Trump tends to be lower in regions with the highest number of deaths from the new coronavirus.

According to the poll, voters in counties where the death toll per 100,000 population doubled in 30 days have 0.14% less chance of joining the Republican campaign. In the United States, the index reaches 0.37%.

For the Senate, scholars estimate that counties are 0.28% less likely to win support for a Trump candidate and 0.79% less in highly lethal states. In relation to the chamber, the indicators reach 0.22% and 0.58%, respectively.

To analyze the interference of the pandemic, the study’s authors crossed epidemiological curves with the distribution of cases, with data on population and voting intent.

The information included in the publication was collected through July 29, when the death toll was 150,000.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the United States had 228,625 deaths and 8.94 million cases as of Thursday evening (29).

90,000 new infections were registered within 24 hours, a new record for the country hardest hit by the pandemic in the world.

The results show that the scientists responsible for the study indicate that the consequences of Covid-19 could be crucial in states like Florida, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, whose majority decision is still open.

The study’s authors state that Covid-19 mortality rates are at least as important as local economic performance in declaring their support for the elections.

More than 80 million people have voted in advance, according to surveillance by the University of Florida US election project.

Biden in the White House

Since the beginning of the election campaign, Democrat Joe Biden has had an advantage over Trump. According to FiveThirtyEight, an initiative that gathers the results of the polls, Biden currently has 8 percentage points over the current president.

In this week’s BdF interview, Flávio Thales, professor in the International Relations course at UFABC and in the graduate program for World Political Economy, said that Trump would “need an extremely negative political event for the Democrats” in this final phase. .

Even the Republican’s attempts to accuse Biden and his son Hunter Biden of profiting from shady relations with Ukraine have failed.

“The trend is even if Trump is not re-elected. There would have to be a spectacular event to make this turn, ”says the expert.

Since voting is not compulsory, Thales believes that one of the American president’s main bets is to maintain the grassroots ideological discourse on the Trumpists and ensure that they vote. This is because the youngest, traditionally most closely associated with the Democratic Party, are also the least likely to vote in elections.

