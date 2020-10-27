Supreme Court Justice Amy Barrett named “Historic Day” in the US, says Trump – World

The President of the United States hailed Judge Amy Barrett’s affirmation in the Supreme Court as “an historic day for America,” cementing the Conservative majority in the nation’s highest court for decades to come.

Donald Trump praised the “impeccable qualifications”, the “generosity of faith” and the “golden character” of the judge.

Barrett, 48, was confirmed in the Senate Monday night and installed in the White House just an hour later by Clarence Thomas, the most Conservative Supreme Court Justice.