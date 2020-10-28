Surgical Face Shield Market – Current Impact to Make Big Changes 3M, ANSELL LTD, Cardinal Health, KCWW, Medline Industries, Thermo Fisher Scientific

The surgical face shield market has shown a significant evolution over the forecast period. The market is drivenby the increasing number of cases of COVID-19 infection, a growing number of surgeries, increasing awareness regarding the protective benefits of masks, and government guidelines on stringent regulations on workers’ health and safety in the region. A pandemic of the deadly covid-19 is currently being experienced globally. The coronavirus infection leads to multiple organ failure, acute & severe respiratory disorders, pneumonia, and even death in extreme cases. Hence, a surge in the number of people with coronavirus infections is anticipated to drive the global surgical face shield market. According to the World Health Organization, globally, 823,626 confirmed, and 72,736 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded as of April 1, 2020. Thus, the global pandemic has created lucrative opportunities for the surgical face shield market. However, the strain on the supply chain in pandemic situations and inconsistencies in the supply of raw materials will restrict the growth of the surgical face shield market.

The surgical face shield is a disposable, loose-fitting device, which creates a physical barrier between the nose and mouth of the wearer and potential contaminants in the immediate environment. Surgical face shields are available at different lengths and materials to protect from contaminants. These shields are generally used to protect the wearer from splashes, large-particle droplets, and sprays. Furthermore, these prevent the spread of infectious respiratory secretions from the wearer to others.Face shields are durable owing to which they can be cleaned and reused. However, they might cause glare or fogging and can lead to aerosol penetration due to the absence of a better seal around the face. The novel coronavirus pandemic has compelled healthcare facilities such as hospitals to extend their infection control measures, which is anticipated to drive the demand for face shields over the forecast period.Face shields are mainly used by healthcare workers, pre-hospital emergency medical providers, and dental providers. Face shields are used in conjunction with other PPE, such as surgical masks and goggles.

The “Surgical Face Shield Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceutical in the healthcare industry, with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. This report provides an outline of the surgical face shield market with detailed market segmentation by product, material, and end-user. The surgical face shield market is expected to witness a high growth during the forecast period. The report focusses on the vital statistics on the market status of the leading players in the surgical face shield market and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The market is segmented based on product, material, and end-user. On the basis of product, the market is categorized as a full length face shield, half-length face shield, and 3/4th length face shield. On the basis of material, the market is segmented as cellulose acetate, polycarbonate, and others. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented as the hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, research institutes, and others.

