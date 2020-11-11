Surgical Gloves Market to register an appreciable growth rate through 2026

Surgical Gloves Market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

The global surgical gloves market is projected to observe immense growth due to the increasing product demand from surgeons and doctors in healthcare organizations and medical facilities to effectively serve the growing patient population. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is also creating tremendous PPE demand from front-line workers, which would further compliment the revenue growth of the surgical gloves industry over the coming years.

Request for a sample copy of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/4534

Recently, the World Health Organization warned that mounting as well as severe disruptions to the global personal protective equipment (PPE) supply, caused by panic buying, increasing demand, misuse and hoarding, is putting the lives of frontline workers at serious risk from COVID-19 as well as other infectious diseases. In March 2020, the WHO called upon industries and global governments to boost the production of PPEs like masks and gloves by 40% to satisfy increasing global demands. Given that a lot of countries are still working to control the outbreak, the demand for surgical gloves is likely to stay significantly high over the coming years.

Projections show that the global surgical gloves market size will exceed annual valuation of USD 4 billion by 2026. Nitrile surgical gloves are experiencing high demand as they are made up of natural rubber and provide excellent protection from deadly viruses and any other contagions. In 2019, latex material surgical gloves segment held a 45% share of the total market share on account of several advantageous product attributes such as high performance, flexibility, proper fitting and comfort.

Powder-free surgical gloves industry is poised to grow at 12.5% over 2020-2026, mostly due to the imposition of ban on powdered surgical gloves by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration. Majority of healthcare professionals rely on the durability of disposable gloves, as they are highly puncture resistant and provide excellent durability as well as barrier protection.

These products offer a sturdy barrier even when exposed to blood borne pathogens and other environmental contaminants. In 2019, disposable surgical gloves held around 75% of the industry share and the segment is likely to showcase growth rate of nearly 11% during the forecast period.

The impact of e-commerce on the medical field can transform the future of healthcare industry. E-commerce distribution segment for surgical gloves is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 12% over the projected timeframe. Such high growth can be attributed to various benefits associated like updated medicine & pricing information, interoperability, lower prices as opposed to offline stores and streamlined functionality.

Ambulatory surgical centers (ASC) as an end-use segment is projected to show lucrative growth at more than 11% through 2-26. According to the Healthcare Cost and Utilization Project (HCUP), in U.S., more than 11 million surgical procedures are performed in ambulatory surgical centers every year. Increase in number of surgical interventions across ASCs will fuel the business growth significantly.

In 2019, Japan dominated the APAC surgical gloves market, accounting for over USD 150 million in revenues. The high revenue generation is a result of rise in number of surgical procedures performed in the last few years. Moreover, growing prevalence of chronic diseases and geriatric population across the country will led to more surgical procedures, further fueling the product demand.

Key players involved production and supply of surgical gloves are Supermax Corporation Berhad, Top Glove Corporation Berhad, Medline Industries and Semperit AG Holdings, among many others.

Browse full table of contents (TOC) of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/surgical-gloves-market

Partial Chapter of the Table of Content

Chapter 4. Surgical Gloves Market, By Product

4.1. Key segment trends

4.2. Latex Gloves

4.2.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.2. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (‘000 Units)

4.3. Nitrile Gloves

4.3.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3.2. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (‘000 Units)

4.4. Vinyl Gloves

4.4.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.4.2. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (‘000 Units)

4.5. Neoprene Gloves

4.5.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.5.2. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (‘000 Units)

4.6. Others

4.6.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.6.2. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (‘000 Units)

Chapter 5. Surgical Gloves Market, By Form

5.1. Key segment trends

5.2. Powder-free Gloves

5.2.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.2.2. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (‘000 Units)

5.3. Powdered Gloves

5.3.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3.2. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (‘000 Units)