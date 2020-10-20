Surgical Power Tools Market 2020 Regional Trend & Growth Projections to 2026

The global surgical power tools market is set to foresee immense growth due to the frequent development of the medical industry and standards across the world. Surgical care is highly important in an effort to manage a series of health conditions like injuries, obstructed labor, malignancy, infections, as well as cardiovascular diseases. Surgeries are the most crucial part of a good and functional health system with over 313 million surgical procedures conducted every year.

The surgical power tools market is likely to gain traction as a result of increasing cases of orthopaedic disorders, technological advancement in the surgical tools, and preference for surgical power tools to perform the surgeries with precision and minimum invasion. Moreover, growing number of hospitals and surgical centres have propelled the demand for surgical tools. Citing an instance, in 2018, the total number of ambulatory surgical centres in the U.S. were approximately 9,200 as reported by the Definitive Healthcare platform.

Germany is predicted to boost Europe surgical power tools market revenue over the forecast timeframe owing to increased number of neurological disorders and palpable preference for surgical power tools. Further, introduction of novel technologies will help companies gain a competitive edge in the industry as major players, such as Stryker, Johnson & Johnson and Medtronic present a more sophisticated and simplified approach leveraging the innate ability to saw, ream, and drill with the same handpiece. As per estimates, Germany garnered around 19% market share in 2019.

Considering the device type, the small bone power tools segment is expected to register an appreciable CAGR of 5.8% through 2026. The growth can be credited to the soaring number of dental, ENT and maxillofacial surgeries. As per the 2017 statistics published by the Office for National Statistics, the number of dental treatments in UK was about 12,010. With the increased number of dental and other small bone surgeries, device segment is estimated to mark a commendable growth by the end of forecast period.

In terms of application, the cardiothoracic surgery segment is projected to mark an appreciable growth, not to mention, in 2019, the segment had registered a value of USD 143 million. The growth in this segment can be attributed to rising number of cardiothoracic surgeries such as transplantation, open heart surgery, device implantation, etc. According to a report by the Texas Heart Institute, over 200,000 bypass surgeries are carried out in the U.S. every year, exhibiting robust growth projection of application portfolio.

On the competitive terrain, some of the renown names in the surgical power tools market are AlloTech Co. Ltd., MatOrtho, Stryker, DePuy Synthes, DeSoutter Medical, Exactech, Nouvag AG, Medtronic, Zimmer and B.Braun

