SURGICAL ROBOTS MARKET APPLICATIONS, GROWTH ANALYSIS, DEMAND, BRANDS, FORECAST 2026 AND TOP COMPETITORS SMITH & NEPHEW, THINK SURGICAL, INC., TRANSENTERIX SURGICAL, INC., ZIMMER BIOMET

The first documented use of a robot-assisted surgery occurred in 1985, when the PUMA 560 robotic surgical arm which was used in very delicate neurosurgical biopsy and non-laparoscopic surgery. This surgery has led to the first laparoscopic procedure involving a robotic system a cholecystectomy in 1987. 1990 is marked as the year when AESOP system, the first system got the approval by the Food and Drug administration (FDA) for its endoscopic procedure. In 2000, the Da Vinci surgical system became the first robotic surgery system approved by FDA for general laparoscopic surgery.

The future of robots-assisted surgery is nearly as promising as the humans are inventing the better ways of accomplishing the delicate medical procedures. The rising ageing population, rising case of acute and chronic diseases and better benefits to patients and surgeons are the main drivers for global surgical robots market.

Asia-Pacific surgical robots market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 8.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Asia-Pacific Surgical Robots Market Segmentation :

Asia-Pacific Surgical Robots Market : By Product Type

Instruments,

Robotic Systems,

Accessories and Services

Asia-Pacific Surgical Robots Market : By Brands

DA Vinci Surgical System,

CyberKnife,

Renaissance,

Artas,

ROSA,

Others

Asia-Pacific Surgical Robots Market : By Application

General Surgery,

Urological,

Gynaecological,

Gastrointestinal,

Radical Prostatectomy,

Cardiothoracic Surgery,

Colorectal Surgery,

Radiotherapy,

Others

Asia-Pacific Surgical Robots Market : By Country

Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

Product Launch

In March 2019, Smith & Nephew, a global medical technology company announced the product launch of Navio Surgical System and its investment which would help in establishing its multi-asset robotic and digital surgery and ecosystem. The NAVIO 7.0 is designed for improving the surgeon’s experience through expanded surgical preferences, streamlined workflow and a new intuitive interface which would reduce the surgery time as compared to the previous version. This would help in expanding the product portfolio of the company.

In January 2019, Medtronic has revealed about their new product launch in the robotic-assisted spine surgery segment i.e. U.S. commercial launch of Mazor X Stealth(TM) edition. The Mazor X Stealth Edition will offer a fully-integrated procedural solution that can be used in surgical planning, workflow, execution and confirmation.

